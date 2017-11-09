Narendra Modi confirms India will send additional fuel supply to petroleum-starved Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is sending additional fuel supply to Sri Lanka, which is facing a shortage of petroleum.

"In the telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President @MaithripalaS, PM @narendramodi conveyed that India is sending additional fuel to Sri Lanka and assured India's continued support for development cooperation," the prime minister's office tweeted on Wednesday.

The Lanka Indian oil company (LIOC) on Wednesday received flak for the fuel shortage after motorists lined up in long queues at petrol stations. But the company dismissed as "mischievous and factually incorrect" the allegations that it was responsible for the fuel shortage in the island nation.

Also, Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has refused to blame the Indian oil company's subsidiary for the ongoing fuel shortage."I do not agree that LIOC should be blamed," Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday. "We must remember that LIOC outlets helped people during the last petroleum strike," he stressed.