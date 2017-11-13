Narendra Modi condoles death of 16 tourists in 'anguishing' Krishna river mishap in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of 16 tourists, who were killed in a boat capsize in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

"Capsizing of a boat in the Krishna River is anguishing. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Andhra Pradesh Government and @NDRFHQ (National Disaster Response Force) have been working on rescue operations," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Capsizing of a boat in the Krishna River is anguishing. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Andhra Pradesh Government and @NDRFHQ have been working on rescue operations: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 13, 2017

At least 16 tourists, including nine women and two children, were killed and eight others were reported missing as the boat capsized in the Krishna river on Sunday.

The boat overturned at Ibrahimpatnam Ferry Ghat around 5.20 pm. There were 41 tourists on board belonging to a private operator and returning from Bhavani Isand to Pavitra Sangam, or holy confluence of Krishna and Godavari rivers.