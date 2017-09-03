You are here:
Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Piyush Goyal take oath as Union ministers

IndiaFP StaffSep, 03 2017 11:02:28 IST
  • 11:02 (IST)

    KJ Alphons now a MoS

    Alphons Kannanthanam is a former IAS officer of the 1979 batch, Kerala cadre. He is also a practicing advocate. Alphons became famous as Delhi's "Demolition Man" when he was the commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority, having cleared DDA areas of encroachment removing around 15,000 illegal buildings.

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Satyapal Singh takes oath as MoS

    A former IPS officer, Singh was the Mumbai Police commissioner before taking the political plunge in 2014. 

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Gajendra Singh Shekhawat now a MoS 

    Shekhawat is a first-term MP from Jodhpur. A popular figure on social media, he began his career as a farmer leader, affiliated to the RSS. 

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Hardeep Singh Puri to be MoS

    A former envoy to the United Nations, Hardeep Puri was one of the top diplomats of India. A 1974-batch IFS officer, he is reported to be made a MoS defence or commerce. 

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Anantkumar Hegde takes oath as MoS

    Anantkumar Hegde, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Kannada, was one of the youngest MPs in the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996. Hegde is a five-term MP, who became a giantkiller by defeating Margaret Alva. 

  • 10:54 (IST)

    RK Singh sworn-in as MoS

    Singh is a first-term MP from Arah, Bihar. A former Home Secretary, Singh is popular for once arresting LK Advani during the 1990 Rath Yatra. 

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Veerendra Kumar becomes MoS

    BJP's Veerendra Kumar is a six-term MP from Tikamgarh and an important Dalit face of the BJP. 

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Bihar's Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes oath as MoS

    Choubey, who has been a health minister is the Nitish Kumar government in the past, is a Brahmin strongman from Bihar. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Buxar.

  • 10:48 (IST)

    MoS swearing-in begins

    Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla is the first one to take oath as Minister of State. Shukla has been a minister in BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh.

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath as Cabinet minister 

  • Naqvi elevation a message from Modi to Muslims 

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's elevation as a full-fledged member of the Narendra Modi Cabinet could be a message to the Muslims, who have variously felt left out of the new power equation in Indian politics. There were no Muslim Cabinet ministers in Modi regime after Najma Heptullah resigned to take up the Governor's post.

    Naqvi is an articulate face and has never made anything controversial statements.

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as Cabinet minister 

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Piyush Goyal second person to take oath as Cabinet minister 

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Swearing-in ceremony begins 

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Dharmendra Pradhan first to take oath as Cabinet minister 

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Recap: 4 MoS (I/C) get promotion 

    Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Dharmendra Pradhan to be made Cabinet ministers. 

  • 10:35 (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind arrives

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu arrives for the swearing-in ceremony

  • Reshuffle a BJP-only affair


    New faces to be sworn-in and elevation of four ministers of state into the Cabinet have all been a strictly BJP-only affair. The nine new faces are a mixture of BJP MPs and bureaucrats.

    In Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's Cabinet berths, the narrative is reinforced. Two things emerge. One, the BJP is trying to dispel the notion that it is doesn't have talent within its ranks. Two, the NDA might be grappling with internal wranglings.

    The JD(U), Shiv Sena have all been ignored. This could be because favouring one over the other could've highlighted the fault lines. It is notable that Shiv Sena is sulking over not getting a ministerial berth and Nitish Kumar, too, has denied any plans of attending the function on Sunday. 

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Suresh Prabhu likely to get power or environment ministry, say TV reports

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi arrives to attend swearing-in ceremony of 9 new ministers

  • 10:27 (IST)

    JD(U) likely to be inducted into Modi Cabinet later, says NDTV

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Prime Minister arrives

  • 10:25 (IST)

    The three who will be promoted arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 10:23 (IST)

    Swearing-in to begin once Narendra Modi and Ram Nath Kovind come to Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Five women in Modi Cabinet 

  • 10:17 (IST)

    Cabinet list disappears from website, new list now awaited

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Happy faces at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Hardeep Singh Puri, India's top diplomat, likely to be MoS

    Hardeep Puri is a decorated former IFS officer of the 1974 batch, known for his experience and expertise in foreign policy and national security. Puri is the President and Chairman of Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) think tank, and he was also the vice-president of International Peace Institute, New York.

    Puri’s four-decade career in diplomacy spans the multilateral arena, included critical roles of ambassador and permanent representative of India to the United Nations, ambassador to Brazil and the United Kingdom and permanent representative of India to Geneva. As the head of the Indian delegation to the UN Security Council, Hardeep Puri had served as Chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN as well as the president of the United Nations Security Council.

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Ministers arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Manjul's take on the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle

  • 10:09 (IST)

    Naqvi thanks Modi

    "Thank you for the wishes. Media, friends have played a huge role in my success," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tells CNN-News18

  • 10:03 (IST)

    Alphons thanks Modi

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Watch LIVE: The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Uma Bharti to skip swearing-in 

    Union minister Uma Bharati will not attend the swearing in ceremony. According to NDTV, the firebrand leader will remain in Lalitpur. 

  • 09:58 (IST)

    RK Singh, ex-home secretary, likely to be MoS

    Raj Kumar Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar. He is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Health and Family Welfare, Personnel, Pensions and Public Grievances and Law & Justice. Raj Kumar Singh is also a former IAS officer of the 1975 batch, Bihar cadre. He rose up the ranks to become the Home Secretary of India.

    Singh has served in multiple roles of responsibility including Defence Production Secretary and Joint Secretary Home; as well as heading home, industries, public works and agriculture among other departments in the Bihar government. He is known for his contributions to schemes for police and prison modernization, and laying down a framework for disaster management.

    Read full reports here

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Swearing-in ceremony to begin shortly as ministers arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Shiv Sena won"t attend swearing-in ceremony

    Shiv Sena is unhappy and will not attend today's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, News18 reports.

  • 09:51 (IST)

    Hardeep Puri likely to be made MoS Commerce or Defence, say reports

  • 09:42 (IST)

    Meeting ends between new minsters and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports News18

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Karnataka's young leader Anantkumar Hegde may be a minister

    Anantkumar Hegde is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. He is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Human Resource Development. Having been elected as an MP for the first time at the age of 28 years, Hedge is now a fifth term Lok Sabha MP.

    During his multiple stints in the Parliament, he has been a member of multiple Parliamentary Standing Committees including the likes of finance, home affairs, human resource development, commerce, agriculture and external affairs. Hegde has also been a member of the Spices Board of India for four terms.

    Read full report here

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari unlikely to move out

    News18 quotes Sources close to Nitin Gadkari as saying that the Union minister wants to continue with current portfolios — surface transport and shipping. However, he is also believed to have said that any added responsibility is welcome. 

  • 09:34 (IST)

    4 Ps of the Modi Council of Ministers

    According to media reports, there are “4P” — passion, proficiency, professionalism and political acumen — that is determining who will be part of the new Narendra Modi Council of Ministers. 

  • 09:33 (IST)

    Narendra Modi does not like to be questioned, says Maharashtra BJP MP

    Amid the Cabinet reshuffle, Nana Patole, BJP MP from Bhandara-Gondiya, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he does not like being questioned by anyone. “Modi doesn’t like to take any questions and had got very angry when I raised some issues about the OBC Ministry and farmer suicides at a meeting of BJP MPs. When Modi is asked questions, he asks you if you have read the party manifesto and are aware of various government schemes.” The Indian Express quoted Patole telling a gathering in a meeting. 

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Hardeep Singh Puri thanks Modi

  • 09:25 (IST)

    Piyush Goyal may be next railway minister, reports media reports

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to be elevated to Cabinet rank

    Not only Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Nirmala Sitharaman, but BJP's minority face Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will also be made a Cabinet minister. 

    NDTV

  • 09:17 (IST)

    Amit Shah reaches prime minister's residence, NDTV reports

  • 09:16 (IST)

    Virendra Kumar, the Dalit face of BJP

    Virendra Kumar is a Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgah, Madhya Pradesh. He has had a distinguished career in public service as a six-term Lok Sabha MP. Kumar is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, and has been chairman of the Joint Committee on Office of Profit and a member of National Social Security Board.

    During his multiple stints in Parliament, Virendra Kumar has amongst others been a member of the Parliamentary Committees on Labour and Welfare, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Privileges, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

    Read full report here.

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Congress raises questions on Cabinet reshuffle

    Ahead of a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, the Congress on Saturday raised questions on whether the ministers who may be removed or have resigned have any link to corruption cases that are being probed. 

    The Congress also accused the Centre of being "selective" and "opportunistic" in dealing with opposition leaders under investigation in cases of corruption. 

    PTI

Nine new faces including former IFS officer Hardeep Puri, ex-Mumbai Police chief Satyapal Singh and retired IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday as part of a major revamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Narendra Modi government will take place at 10.30 am on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

The new faces include BJP MPs Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bihar), Virendra Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) and Shiv Pratap Shukla (Uttar Pradesh).

The others are Anant Kumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satyapal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam.

"The new ministers are going to be strategically placed in key ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people," a source said.

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

"As a part of the restructuring, six incumbent ministers have resigned," the source said.

Ahead of the reshuffle, six ministers resigned. Sources, however, did not clarify whether any of the new entrants would be given a Cabinet berth. No woman figures in the list.

While he has picked people with proven administrative and professional expertise such as Puri, Satyapal Singh (61), R K Singh (64) and Kannanthanam, he has also chosen lingayat leader Hegde from Karnataka and farmer leaders Shekhawat and Kumar from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Lingayat community is one of the dominant communities of Karnataka which has influenced poll outcomes in several Assembly segments.

There are indications that some of the junior ministers including Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan may be elevated to Cabinet rank.

As government sources disclosed the names, a surprise factor was the absence of members of BJP's allies like JD(U) and Shiv Sena from the list.

Though top BJP leaders maintained silence on the development, sources in the party said it was likely due to lack of a formula for representation which could satisfy all allies.

Paving way for the rejig, Union ministers — Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey — had resigned two days ago.

Uma Bharti, too, had offered to resign, but her fate hangs in balance amid speculation that there may be a few more exits.

There was speculation over the likely choice for the post of the defence minister, and names of Suresh Prabhu and Nitin Gadkari were doing the rounds.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley is at present holding the additional charge of defence and he has already given indication of relieving the charge.

While Shukla (65) is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Choubey (64) has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Buxar in Bihar.

Virendra Kumar represents the Tikamgah constituency of Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha.

Hegde is a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, while Raj Kumar Singh is a first time MP from Arrah in Bihar. Shekhawat represents Jodhpur seat in the Lower House.

Satya Pal Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and a former Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer of the 1980 batch.

Kannanthanam was known as 'Demolition Man' for having ordered razing of thousands of illegal constructions when he was heading the Delhi Development Authority.

Committed to his track record of identifying fellow team members on the basis of merit and future potential, the prime minister will place them strategically in key ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people, they said.

The prime minister is committed to his vision of a new India, which will be built on the foundations of development and good governance, to further the cause of the poor, marginalised and the deprived segments of the society, the sources said.


With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 10:56 am | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017 11:02 am


