You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman gets defence, Piyush Goyal gets railways

IndiaFP StaffSep, 03 2017 13:43:49 IST
Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman gets defence, Piyush Goyal gets railways

  • 13:43 (IST)

    KJ Alphons gets independent charge of Tourism and MoS for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

    Alphons Kannanthanam is a former IAS officer of the 1979 batch, Kerala cadre. He is also a practicing advocate. Alphons became famous as Delhi's "Demolition Man" when he was the commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority, having cleared DDA areas of encroachment removing around 15,000 illegal buildings.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    RK Singh is now power minister, takes over from Piyush Goyal

    RK Singh, the former home secretary, will now hold the independent charge of the power ministry, which was earlier handled by Piyush Goyal, who has got a promotion as the new railway minister. 

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Dharmendra Pradhan is new skill development minister

    Dharmendra Pradhan, who had the independent charge of the oil and petroleum ministry, will now be the new skill development minister, replacing Rajiv Pratap Rudy. 

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Uma Bharti will now handle drinking water and sanitation portfolio, say reports

    Uma Bharti, who held the water resources and Namame Gange ministry since 2014, will now be the new drinking water and sanitation minister. Bharti did not attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday as she was in Lalitpur, Varanasi. 

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Smriti Irani retains Information and Broadcasting ministry, say reports

    Smriti Irani, who held the additional charge after the elevation of Venkaiah Naidu as the Vice-President of India, will now retain the I&B portfolio. However, India is likely to get a new textiles minister. 

  • Prabhu's departure from Railways shows pitfalls of having bureaucrats as ministers 

    Among the key takeaways from Narendra Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle so far as we wait for the allocation of portfolios, Suresh Prabhu's departure would rank lower than Prime Minister's push for inducting bureaucrats and technocrats into his team.

    Not less than four out of nine new faces have bureaucratic background and it is a testament to the fact that PM is concerned about the gap in perception and performance. Bureaucrats typically bring in sectoral expertise and are well-trained in the system, but Prabhu's travails with Railways shows that the it could be a double-edged sword. Very often technocrats, who follow policy rather than making them, could become subservient to the system instead of overhauling it. 

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Suresh Prabhu is the new commerce minister, Hardeep Puri is MoS, Urban Development 

    Suresh Prabhu is the new commerce and industry minister, while Hardeep Puri is now Minister of State, Urban Development. 

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman is new defence minister

    Nirmala Sitharaman. who earlier held the independent charge of the commerce and industry ministry, has become the first independent woman defence minister of India. Indira Gandhi had held additional charge of portfolio in between 1980 and 1982. 

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Three ministers took oath in English, rest in Hindi

    All but three ministers took oath in Hindi on Sunday during a swearing in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in which nine new ministers were inducted and four Ministers of State were elevated to the Cabinet.

    The three ministers who took oath in English were Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri and former bureaucrat Alphons Kannanthanam. 

    Sitharaman has been promoted to the cabinet while Puri and Kannanthanam became Ministers of State.

    Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the three others who became cabinet ministers, took their oath in Hindi. 

    Others who took oath in Hindi were Shiv Pratap Shukla, Ashwini Choubey, Virendra Kumar, Anant Kumar Hegde, R.K. Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Satya Pal Singh, all of whom became Ministers of State. 

    IANS

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Who is Shiv Pratap Shukla?

  • 12:55 (IST)

    The rise of Dharmendra Pradhan
     
     
    Pradhan's rise comes on the back of his performance as a Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which is spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet scheme,
     
    'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana', of providing LPG connections. 48-year-old Pradhan, who has emerged as the party's most prominent face in Odisha, is also praised in the government circles for having made the 'Give It Up' plan, on people giving up subsidised cooking gas voluntarily, a success.
     
    His father, Debendra Pradhan, was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and an MP from Odisha's Deogarh constituency.
     
    In 2004, Pradhan was elected a member of the 14th Lok Sabha from the same constituency and held the seat till 2009, before he lost the subsequent poll. He was also a member of the Odisha legislative assembly between 2000 and 2004.
     
    PTI

  • 12:55 (IST)

    After the Cabinet reshuffle, Arun Jaitley will be off to Japan, reports NDTV

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a popular figure on Quora

    Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is a Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on finance and chairperson of the fellowship committee. A technology-savvy, progressive farmer; Shekhawat is one of the most followed political leaders on Quora globally.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Virendra Kumar is known for being a grassroot politician 
     
     
    Associated with the RSS from childhood, Virendra Kumar is a six-time Lok Sabha member from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP's Dalit face.
     
     
    The 63-year-old is passionate about the cause of cow protection and is closely associated with the successful management and functioning of the Gau Seva Sangh Sanstha in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh.
     
     
    Kumar is known for his simplicity and is often seen taking a lift from anyone in the town to reach his destination.
     
     
    PTI

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Congress wishes luck to new ministers

  • 12:40 (IST)

    New defence minister for India?

    According to News18, Arun Jaitley is likely to be relieved of the additional charge of the defence ministry as he wants to focus on the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. 

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Shashi Tharoor's wise reminder to newly inducted MoS-es

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Hardeep Singh Puri likely to be new MoS, Defence: News18

  • 12:34 (IST)

    I will never betray PM's trust, says Ashwini Choubey

  • 12:33 (IST)

    After Shiv Sena, JD(U) too says it was a 'BJP reshuffle'

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Jaitley congratulates his new colleagues

  • Modi has rewarded technocrats like Puri, Alphons

    Hardeep Singh Puri and Alphons Kannanthanam are not members of any House of Parliament and the onus is now on party leadership to help them enter Rajya Sabha before expiry of mandatory six months period .

    Puri has an excellent record as a diplomat and was also associated with Ajit Doval’s Vivekananda Foundation. During his student days, Puri's thought process was closer to that of BJP (the then Jan Sangh) but his lateral entry as minister in third and possibly the final expansion of the Modi government by itself is a big story.
     

    If Puri is a Sikh, then Alphons is a Christian from Kerala, who first made his mark in national capital as vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). His entry into Modi's ministry is expected to provide BJP some leeway in Christian community in Kerala. 

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Shiv Sena calls Cabinet rejig a show of arrogance

  • 12:23 (IST)

    President, Council of Ministers take a group photo

  • 12:22 (IST)

    No change in the CCS

    TV reports suggest that there won't be any change in the portfolios of Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh. These three along with the prime minister are part of the Cabinet Committee on Security. 

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Prabhu to be new power minister

    According to News18, Suresh Prabhu is likely to swap ministries with Piyush Goyal. So we can expect Prabhu to become the new power ministry while Goyal may be the new railway minister. 

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Jaitley retains both portfolio, Goyal new rail minister

    According to reports, Arun Jaitley will continue to handle two key portfolios of defence and finance even after the Cabinet reshuffle. Even though it is a speculation, experts question BJP's decision of not appointing someone else for a vital ministry as the defence.

    Piyush Goyal is slated to be the next railways minister.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    After Cabinet reshuffle, Modi leaves for BRICS Summit in China

  • 12:10 (IST)

    This is a BJP reshuffle, taunts Shiv Sena

  • 12:08 (IST)

    PIB releases list of those made Cabinet ministers and MoS-es

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Congress slams Cabinet reshuffle

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Working to make a New India, says Dharmendra Pradhan

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Celebrations at Satyapal Singh's residence after being sworn-in minister

  • Alok Kumar

    11:56 (IST)

    JD(U) brushes aside news of differences with BJP over Cabinet reshuffle

    A top leader of the JD(U), considered close to chief minister Nitish Kumar, claimed there was absolutely no differences with BJP or within the party over joining the Union Cabinet.
     

    "Nitish Kumar was open to consider the proposal of joining the cabinet as he himself said but there was no consensus within other constituents of the NDA till the last minute. Shiv Sena was perhaps demanding more share and AIADMK government in Tamilnadu was also far from stable. These are the reasons why the PM and Amit Shah chose to limit the rejig within BJP," he explained.

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Three ministers in the Council of Ministers with an eye on Assembly elections

    PTI notes that three of the BJP MPs being inducted — Kumar, Hegde and Shekhawat — are from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan respectively where Assembly polls are due next year. 

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says he will live up to Narendra Modi's expectations

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Kannanthanam and Puri need to be in Parliament in next six months
     
     
     
    PTI notes that a highlight of the third reshuffle of the Modi cabinet in as many years is the induction of people with proven administrative ability like Puri, R K Singh, Satyapal Singh and Kannanthanam, underlining the Prime Minister's efforts to give a fresh impetus to governance.
     
     
    Kannanthanam and Puri are presently not members of Parliament and are likely to be elected to the Rajya Sabha within the stipulated six months.

  • Entry and promotion of ministers based on PM's 4P strategy

    Nine new ministers of state have been sworn-in and four ministers of state (Independent Charge) have been elevated to Cabinet rank. Sources within the government told Firstpost that the entry and promotion was based on Modi's 4P formula: Passion + Proficiency + Professional & Political acumen - for Progress.

    But the bigger news would be when the portfolios and reshuffle is announced. Doubts over the defence and railway ministries would finally come to an end which could also start an interesting spiral for other ministries.

    An official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan on allocation of portfolio is expected before the prime minister leaves for China in the afternoon. On past occasions — November 2014 and July 2016 — shuffling of ministries and allocation of portfolios was very late in night. This time around, however, it is different.

  • Suresh Prabhu bids goodbye

    Suresh Prabhu won't remain Railway minister as he took to twitter to announce farewell. There is no clarity yet on who will take up the job. Nitin Gadkari is apparently reluctant to take it up so late and owning up its failures.

    One option could be Piyush Goyal, who is expected to take the over. Speculation is that he might get additional charge of Railways.

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Here are the 9 new MoS-es in the  Council of Ministers

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Narendra Modi congratulates new Cabinet ministers, MoS-es 

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Naqvi, Sitharaman, Goyal and Pradhan become Cabinet ministers 

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Bigger roles for Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Jitendra Singh?

    According to The Economic Times, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Jitendra Singh are being considered for more significant assignments idue to their record as diligent and competent ministers. The report added that Rathore and Jitendra, who is MoS in PMO, have impressed the BJP leadership with their work culture. 

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Here are India's newly inducted ministers

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Lalu Prasad Yadav reacts to the Cabinet rejig

  • 11:14 (IST)

    9 MoS take oath

  • Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman and Naqvi: All performance-based elevations

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pick of four ministers — Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is performance based but the politics of it is interesting.

    Pradhan has proved his worth by Ujjwala scheme but one of the main reasons behind his elevation to Cabinet rank is to give him required profile to make him party's chief ministerial face in Odisha.

    After Venkaiah Naidu's exit from active politics, Nirmala Sitharaman has the potential to emerge as the BJP's face in South India (other than Karnataka). She hails from TamilNadu. Sitharaman also enjoys confidence of Modi, Arjun Jaitley and Amit Shah.

    Piyush Goyal has impressed Modi and Shah by his performance in his ministry and by his organisational work. His elevation to Cabinet rank would make it possible for him to hold more important portfolios and also have a greater say in Maharastra politics.

    Naqvi's elevation means that Union Cabinet will have representation of a Muslim member. He has been consistent, non-confrontationist and up to mark as MoS parliamentary affairs and minority affairs.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Here are India's new Union ministers 

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Swearing-in ceremony is over

    After the elevation of four MoS to cabinet rank and the induction of nine new MoS rank ministers, the swearing-in ceremony is over. 

  • 11:02 (IST)

    KJ Alphons now a MoS

    Alphons Kannanthanam is a former IAS officer of the 1979 batch, Kerala cadre. He is also a practicing advocate. Alphons became famous as Delhi's "Demolition Man" when he was the commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority, having cleared DDA areas of encroachment removing around 15,000 illegal buildings.

Load More

Nine new faces including former IFS officer Hardeep Puri, ex-Mumbai Police chief Satyapal Singh and retired IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam will be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday as part of a major revamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Narendra Modi government will take place at 10.30 am on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

The new faces include BJP MPs Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bihar), Virendra Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) and Shiv Pratap Shukla (Uttar Pradesh).

The others are Anant Kumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satyapal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam.

"The new ministers are going to be strategically placed in key ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people," a source said.

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

"As a part of the restructuring, six incumbent ministers have resigned," the source said.

Ahead of the reshuffle, six ministers resigned. Sources, however, did not clarify whether any of the new entrants would be given a Cabinet berth. No woman figures in the list.

While he has picked people with proven administrative and professional expertise such as Puri, Satyapal Singh (61), R K Singh (64) and Kannanthanam, he has also chosen lingayat leader Hegde from Karnataka and farmer leaders Shekhawat and Kumar from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Lingayat community is one of the dominant communities of Karnataka which has influenced poll outcomes in several Assembly segments.

There are indications that some of the junior ministers including Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan may be elevated to Cabinet rank.

As government sources disclosed the names, a surprise factor was the absence of members of BJP's allies like JD(U) and Shiv Sena from the list.

Though top BJP leaders maintained silence on the development, sources in the party said it was likely due to lack of a formula for representation which could satisfy all allies.

Paving way for the rejig, Union ministers — Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey — had resigned two days ago.

Uma Bharti, too, had offered to resign, but her fate hangs in balance amid speculation that there may be a few more exits.

There was speculation over the likely choice for the post of the defence minister, and names of Suresh Prabhu and Nitin Gadkari were doing the rounds.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley is at present holding the additional charge of defence and he has already given indication of relieving the charge.

While Shukla (65) is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Choubey (64) has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Buxar in Bihar.

Virendra Kumar represents the Tikamgah constituency of Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha.

Hegde is a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, while Raj Kumar Singh is a first time MP from Arrah in Bihar. Shekhawat represents Jodhpur seat in the Lower House.

Satya Pal Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and a former Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer of the 1980 batch.

Kannanthanam was known as 'Demolition Man' for having ordered razing of thousands of illegal constructions when he was heading the Delhi Development Authority.

Committed to his track record of identifying fellow team members on the basis of merit and future potential, the prime minister will place them strategically in key ministries, especially focusing on last mile delivery directly to the people, they said.

The prime minister is committed to his vision of a new India, which will be built on the foundations of development and good governance, to further the cause of the poor, marginalised and the deprived segments of the society, the sources said.


With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 01:33 pm | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017 01:43 pm


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores