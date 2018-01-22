Narendra Modi arrives in Zurich, on his way to Davos to attend WEF 2018: PM will deliver keynote speech at plenary session

Zurich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, from where he will leave for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting where he will "share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community." The main event in Davos will be the keynote speech of Modi at the plenary session on 23 January.

Modi will also interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the WEF. He will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies.

The prime minister is also looking forward to separate bilateral meetings with Swiss President Alain Berset and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Davos.

Modi will host a dinner for global CEOs. On Tuesday, he will interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address. The prime minister had said in his departure statement that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres".

"At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," he had said.