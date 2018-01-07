Narendra Modi arrives in Gwalior to attend top-level police conference today; cross-border terrorism on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gwalior on Sunday to attend a two-day top-level police conference, starting today, at the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy at Tekanpur, according to media reports.

Modi later tweeted about his arrival at the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs across the country.

Reached Madhya Pradesh. Will join the Annual Conference of DGPs and IGPs at the BSF Academy, Tekanpur. Top police officials from all over India will attend this two day conference in which key security issues will be discussed. pic.twitter.com/yH9pAEk6S9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2018

An official release said that the "Annual Conference of Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police of states" is an event where top police officers share and discuss security related issues.

The prime minister had earlier addressed the conference in Guwahati in 2014, Gujarat's Rann of Kutch in 2015 and at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016.

"During the last meeting, issues such as cross-border terrorism and radicalisation were discussed in detail. The prime minister emphasised the importance of leadership, soft skills and collective training. He specifically mentioned the importance of technology and human interface for the police force," the release stated.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Gwalior on Saturday, will also take part in the annual conference. The conference will end on 8 January.

With inputs from PTI