Narada sting case: Senior Trianmool Congress leader Iqbal Ahmed fails to appear before CBI, seeks more time

Kolkata: Senior Trianmool Congress (TMC) leader Iqbal Ahmed on Saturday did not appear before the CBI for questioning in Narada case citing 'ill-health'.

He sought more time from the investigating agency.

The TMC MLA was summoned by the CBI on 8 June. He had earlier confirmed that he would appear for questioning on Saturday.

But his lawyer came to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Saturday and submitted a letter from Ahmed where he requested some more time from the CBI.

"He is very ill and as the Ramzan month is going on, he asked for more time from CBI. Once he is fit he will come for questioning", his lawyer said .

The CBI officials said that they have received Ahmed's letter but declined to comment on the matter.

The Calcutta High Court in March ordered a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into the Narada sting operation in which several TMC leaders, including state ministers, were purportedly caught on camera taking bribes.

The sting tapes were released to various media organisations ahead of the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls.

A division bench of the High Court noted that a report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh had said the tapes were not tampered with.