Narada scam: Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee's wife faces ED interrogation

Kolkata: Ratna Chatterjee, the wife of West Bengal minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor Sovan Chatterjee, was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday as a part of Narada sting footage probe.

"She appeared before investigating officers in the morning and was interrogated in the Narada sting case," an ED official said, adding she had skipped interrogation earlier citing "health reasons".

While leaving the ED office in Kolkata after the interrogation, Ratna said, "I have given my answers. If they are not satisfied with my answer and if they call me, I will come again."

Incidentally, her husband and Trinamool Congress legislator was also quizzed by both the agencies, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in the Narada sting case.

A dozen Trinamool leaders were caught on video purportedly receiving money in exchange for a promise to dole out favours to a fictitious company.

The clipping was uploaded to the Narada news portal in March last year ahead of Assembly elections.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have so far quizzed most of the accused Trinamool legislators and Members of Parliament.