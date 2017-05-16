Najeeb Ahmad case: Delhi HC transfers missing JNU student case to CBI with immediate effect

The Delhi High Court has transferred the case of Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) missing student Najeeb Ahmad to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with immediate effect, according to PTI.

Najeeb, a Biotechnology student, has been missing since a brawl at his hostel on 14 October, 2016. The Left-linked All India Students Association (AISA) has alleged that before he vanished, Najeeb was beaten up by activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is linked to the RSS. The ABVP, however, has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

Soon after Najeeb went missing, several protests were held in Delhi University and JNU campuses. In one such protest in November, 2016, the Delhi Police was be seen forcing students into a bus and in the process manhandling even women protesters, according to this Firstpost report. As the police tried to detain the students and force them into a bus, the students resisted the police action, which led to the scuffle, Times Now reported. Najeeb's mother, who was present at the protest along with 30-40 JNU students, was also detained and manhandled in the process. The students and Najeeb's mother could be seen being dragged and shoved by the police officials, in an attempt to empty the streets.

Najeeb's sister said that the police mistreated her and Najeeb's mother and dragged them into the police vehicle. "They abused us, harassed us, is this the way to treat women," she told the CNN News18. She also said that the police action started even before the protesters could assemble. Another Firstpost report pointed to the Delhi Police's ineptitude at finding Najeeb and said: "Its inability to find a 27-year-old student can be due to two reasons: Because of complete ineptness of police that cannot trace a student and a probability of some unfortunate incident that had struck Najeeb. While the former can only be a matter of embarrassment for police, the possibility of the latter coming true can seriously change the narrative of the student politics in India’s one of the best universities."

The case of the missing student gathered enough political steam; BJP claimed that the Opposition was not particularly concerned about the case, but that it was playing games. The BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the Left of "orchestrating" the protest by JNU students at India Gate, saying they cannot digest the "good work" done by the Narendra Modi government.