Nagaland legislators to meet Narendra Modi to resolve political crisis

Kohima: The Nagaland legislators forum on Friday resolved to meet prime minister Narendra Modi to submit a memorandum, seeking resolution of Naga political issues before the state assembly elections next year.

The Naga parliamentarians met in the Nagaland Assembly Secretariat under the chairmanship of Imtiwapang Aier, who is also the Assembly Speaker.

The meeting which was also attended by Chief Minister TR Zeliang expressed its sincere desire to have Naga issues settled at the earliest.

Adopting a five-point resolution, the Forum endorsed the points made in the memorandum submitted by the Parliamentary Working Committee of Nagaland Legislators Forum on Naga political issues to the Prime Minister of India on 16 July, 2015.

The resolution signed by Aier and Zeliang appreciated the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Modi for the significant progress made in the negotiations for the final settlement of the Naga issues.

In view of Nagaland Assembly elections due in few months, it was agreed that the Chief Minister should convene an all political party meeting at the earliest.