Nagaland CM TR Zeliang sacks four senior ministers; vacancies to be filled by Shurhozelie Liezietsu's loyalists, say sources

Kohima: Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang on Wednesday sacked four of his senior cabinet ministers following the reconciliation within the two factions of the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF).

Those sacked include Home Minister Y Patton, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tokheho Yepthomi, Roads and Bridges Minister Nicky Kire besides Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Neiba Kronu.

Sources within the NPF told IANS that the sacking of the four ministers was aimed at to pave way for the induction of the Shurhozelie Liezietsu's loyalists following the signing of the "memorandum of reconciliation" on Friday.

The" memorandum of reconciliation" agreement was signed between Liezietsu and Zeliang and assisted by three legislators each from both sides.

Zeliang had noted that the 'memorandum of reconciliation', the once warring NPF groups would patch up "in order to provide stability to the polity in Nagaland and with a view to strengthening unity in the party".

The Chief Minister said around 28 legislators had come to him with the suggestion to reconcile with Liezietsu "since protection of the party's cock symbol from being frozen was the foremost electoral imperative".