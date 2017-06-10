Nagaland CM Liezietsu condoles Naga leader SS Khaplang's death, calls it 'tragic'

Nagaland chief minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu condoled the death of NSCN(K) chairman SS Khaplang on Saturday, saying it was tragic that he passed away before things could be taken forward to their logical conclusion.

Khaplang died on Friday night following a cardiac arrest at Takka in Myanmar. "It is tragic that an important Naga leader like Khaplang expired considering the fact that the protracted Naga political problem is on the verge of being resolved and the need for all different Naga political groups to come together to air our views and aspirations to the Government of India in one voice is absolutely imperative," Liezietsu said in a condolence message.

After NSCN-K abrogated the ceasefire with the government of India in 2015, the Nagaland government in consultation with the Centre had been sending delegations to meet the NSCN(K) leadership in Myanmar to convince the rebel outfit to re-enter the peace process to find an early solution to the Naga political problem, he said.

"It was encouraging to learn that Khaplang had, a few months ago conveyed his willingness to have a dialogue with the government provided issues of substance were discussed," he said.

However, the Naga leader died before things could be taken forward to their logical conclusion. Liezietsu appealed to the Nagas to "resolve and dedicate" thesmselves to work with renewed vigour and determination to find a solution to the Naga political problem which is "honourable and acceptable to all stakeholders".

On behalf of the government and people of Nagaland, the chief minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.