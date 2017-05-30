Nagaland bomb blast: One person killed, four injured in explosion; probe initiated

Dimapur: One person was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast that took place inside a medical store at Church road in Dimapur on Monday evening.

An eyewitness said that two persons came in car and lobbed a bomb inside the shop.

Three salesmen and two customers present in the shop were injured after the bomb exploded.

One customer called Abdul Rashid was seriously injured.

He died at a private hospital on Monday night.

The four others injured in the blast were identified as Bindan Biwas (39), Dilwar Hussian (22), Mithu Biswas (42)and Ihelung Newmai (22).

They were out of danger, the police said.

A police officer said it appeared that a crude bomb was hurled inside the medical store.

An investigation was started to ascertain the motive behind the incident, the police officer said.