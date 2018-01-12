N Chandrababu Naidu tells Narendra Modi to fulfil all commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu met prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and urged him to fulfil all the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

During the hour-long meeting, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President discussed with Modi unfulfilled promises under the Act and submitted a 17-page memorandum.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes amid indications of strain in the relations between the TDP and its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Naidu, who called on Modi after one-and-a-half year, appealed to Modi to take immediate steps on long pending demands keeping in view the next year's simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assembly.

The TDP has already dropped hints that its patience with the Centre was growing thin. The party MPs had also met Modi on the last day of the winter session to submit him a memorandum.

Naidu wanted the Centre to immediately sanction Rs 58,000 crore required for the Polavaram project.

He urged Modi to ensure that sufficient funds were allocated in the central budget for development of the new state capital Amaravati.

He also wanted Modi to take urgent steps to increase the number of seats in the state Assembly from 175 to 225 as committed in the Reorganisation Act.

The TDP brought to Modi's notice that the state was yet to receive Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre towards the expenditure incurred so far on Polavaram project. He sought release of the money.

Naidu said the Centre should totally fund the cost of the project, which has been declared a national project.

Naidu told Modi that Andhra Pradesh suffered huge losses due to bifurcation of the state as it had to face financial problems. He said further delay in fulfilling the commitments given in the Act will add to the problems.