Myanmar Air Force chief Khin Aung Myint calls on Arun Jaitley, BS Dhanoa to discuss security ties

New Delhi: Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Air Force General Khin Aung Myint on called on Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and deliberated on ways to deepen security ties between the two countries.

Myint also held extensive talks with Chief of Air Staff BS Dhanoa on possible areas of cooperation between the air forces of India and Myanmar.

A range of issues, including expanding cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, were discussed at the meeting between Jaitley and General Myint, official sources said.

General Myint and Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa are also understood to have discussed the regional security scenario.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

General Myint's trip comes nearly a month after Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar's Defence Services Gen U Min Aung Hlaing visited India.

Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw had visited India in August last year when the two countries had agreed to step up bilateral coordination between their border guarding forces to ensure security in the areas along the frontier.

India is concerned over some militant groups from the northeast taking shelter in Myanmar. The country has been assuring New Delhi that it would not allow any insurgent group to use its territory against India.