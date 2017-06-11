Muzaffarnagar riots victim gang-raped; Uttar Pradesh Police arrest four accused

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old woman, displaced after the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, was allegedly raped by four persons, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the woman was picked up by a man and taken to a nearby jungle where three others joined him and raped her.

In a complaint filed with the police, the woman told that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

Forced to flee home after the riots, the woman has been living in a village in Deoband police station area of Saharanpur district, along with her mother.

According to circle officer of police Sidharth Singh, a case has been registered under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against a person named Munir and three unidentified persons.

All the four accused were on the run, the police officer said.