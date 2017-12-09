Muslim labourer murdered in Rajsamand: Rajasthan government provides Rs 5 lakh compensation to family

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday provided Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the Muslim labourer from West Bengal who was hacked and burnt to death by a man, who could be seen in a video of the crime ranting against "love jihad".

Rajsamand SDM Rajendra Prasad Agarwal provided a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of Mohammad Afrazul, 48, who was killed on Wednesday allegedly by Shambhu Lal Raigir in the district.

In a video of the crime, Rajgir could be seen raving against "love jihad", a term used by sections of Hindu activists to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men, who are accused of seeking to propagate Islam. Raigir was later arrested.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee announced Rs 3 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and assured a government job for one of his family members.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajasthan DGP O P Galhotra visited Rajsamand and met the victim's family. He also discussed the case with senior police officials.

Galhotra later told reporters that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was serious about the case and monitoring the progress of investigation in the matter.

"It is a heinous crime and investigation is being done thoroughly. Scientific and forensic evidences were collected and strict action will be taken," Galhotra said. He said the police department was making efforts to present the case chargesheet in the court within a month.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria has ordered a probe by an Special Investigation Team in the matter.

Human rights groups have demanded the resignation of Raje and Kataria, accusing them of protecting those behind targeted attacks on Muslims.