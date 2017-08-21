Mumbai University Bachelor of Arts March/April results 2017 declared: Check grades on mu.ac.in

The University of Mumbai released the results for semester five and six of its Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) course on Monday. Students can check their grades on the official website: mu.ac.in.

However, Hindustan Times reported that some students may not be able to access their results as few results are not ready yet, according to a varsity official. This is because the board had decided to upload the results as soon as 90 percent of the results get ready.

Though the exams were conducted in March and April, there has been a delay in releasing the result and the board has missed two deadlines for the announcement of results. India Today reported that only results for 374 out of 477 examinations held in the first half of the year are out.

The university is expected to release the results for law, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc IT) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) courses soon.

Mumbai University spokesperson Liladhar Bansod told Firstpost students can enroll in the university's MSc, MA and MCom courses till 31 August.

The Indian Express quoted government-appointed officer Vinayak Dalvi for results as saying that the board will be able to finish the assessment for the law papers by Wednesday, or latest by Thursday.

Steps to check the results: