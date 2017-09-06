Mumbai University postpones results to 19 September, says examiners are human beings not robots

Mumbai: Delay in declaring results seems to be eternal for Mumbai University as the institution once again failed to adhere to its self-imposed deadline of 6 September as students wait in infinite patience to check how they fared and forward their career prospects accordingly.

Not the least remorseful for the inordinate delay that has kept so many careers hanging in balance, the university has now postponed its deadline to 19 September while informing the Bombay High Court that the examiners checking the online answer sheets are human beings and not robots. The violation of the deadline now for the unforgivable fifth time has been attributed to Ganesh Utsav and Bakrid, both of which concluded recently. Mumbai University informed the court in response to a PIL filed by the aggrieved students.

Out of 477 subjects, results of 14 are still to be out. Even after 100 days of examinations, the university is still struggling to announce the results. The institution has so far announced the results for 463 subjects.

Although Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor C Vidyasagar Rao issued a show cause notice to Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh for not declaring the results before 31 July and even sent him on leave from 9 August, matters have little got better. Shivaji University Vice Chancellor Devanand B Shinde was roped in as acting vice chancellor of Mumbai University but this has not expedited the answer paper checking process. Soon after assuming charge, Shinde had set up a task force to quicken the process but it has clearly proven to be ineffective.

Informed sources told Firstpost that Deshmukh has little chance of returning but he did write to Rao expressing his desire to join back as his leaves have exhausted. The chancellor has not taken any decision on this matter so far.

"How can Deshmukh still continue as the vice chancellor of Mumbai University? There is no question of him making a comeback. But his fate will be decided by the chancellor. Due to his illogical decision, the government has been embarrassed so much. I personally feel he should be relieved immediately," Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Ravindra Waikar told Firstpost.

Deshmukh has not responded to phone calls and text messages sent by Firstpost seeking his views on the developments.

Fingers are being pointed at Deshmukh for imposing the online assessment system for paper checking at a time when the university was little prepared for it with a lack of trained personnel and necessary infrastructure plunging the whole process into complete disarray and uncertainty.

According to the Maharashtra Universities Act, a university has to declare results within 30 days of the last paper of exam, extendable up to 45 days.

The law demands that if the delay exceeds 45 days, the university has to submit an explanation to the chancellor explaining the cause for the same through the vice chancellor. Deshmukh made no such explanation and addressed a letter to the governor only after being given a show cause notice, sources said.

Prior to Wednesday's deadline, the Mumbai University had missed the deadlines on 31 July, 5 August, 15 August and 31 August.