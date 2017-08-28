Mumbai University declares TYBCom fifth and sixth semester results; check on mu.ac.in

Mumbai University finally released the results of the fifth and sixth semester of three-year integrated Bachelor of Commerce examination after much delay, media reports said. Students can check their results on mu.ac.in .

A report by India Today said as of now, the university has declared 432 results out of the total 477.

According to NDTV, around 80,000 students had appeared for both the semesters. The results of BSc IT Semester-VI, TYBSc Semester-V, TYBSc Semester-V, TYBSc Semester-VI and TYBSc Semester-VI have so far been published on the official website of Mumbai University.

India Express said around 384 students of semester VI achieved outstanding (O) grades while 7,868 students achieved the “A” grade and 19,397 students failed to clear the exam. Among those who appeared for the Semester V exams, three achieved outstanding grades, 119 achieved an “A” grade while 5,359 students failed the semester.

The varsity, which had already missed two earlier deadlines — on 31 July and 5 August — had missed its third deadline on 15 August as well. Out of a total of 4.77 lakh students who appeared for various exams at the university, results of only 3.31 lakh students were announced by 14 August.

In July, sources within the Mumbai University had said checking of the remaining exam papers would take another two weeks. Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had set the initial 31 July deadline, following which the university claimed they would declare all results by 5 August.

"Mostly all results will be declared by 5 August. The process of declaring results is on continually," AM Khan, registrar, Mumbai University, had told PTI.

Steps to check the results

1) Go to the Mumbai University website, mu.ac.in

2) Click on the results page link

3) Follow the link for your semester results

4) Enter registration number and other details in prescribed format

5) Click to submit

6) Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

With inputs from agencies