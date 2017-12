Mumbai: Tributes paid by followers to BR Ambedkar on his 61st death anniversary

Mumbai: Rich tributes were paid on Wednesday to the architect of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, on his 61st death anniversary by thousands of followers who converged at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited Chaityabhoomi near Shivaji Park in Dadar on Wednesday morning, said the work on Ambedkar's memorial at the Indu Mill land in Mumbai will begin in a month.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao also paid tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi.

The rain soaked ground at Chaityabhoomi after Tuesday's rainfall — the highest December rain in Mumbai in 50 years — did not deter the followers of Ambedkar who gathered from various parts of the state and country.

Those thronging the place shouted slogans like 'Jai Bheem' and 'Babasaheb amar rahe'.

Three persons were on Tuesday injured when a pandal, set up for Ambedkar's followers, collapsed on them due to heavy rains at Shivaji Park.

At Mantralaya, the state Secretariat, floral tributes were offered to the late leader.

At Vidhan Bhawan, the Legislature staff also paid tributes to Ambedkar.

The city's public transport wing, BEST undertaking, ran special buses between Dadar and Shivaji Park, an official said, adding that food stalls were also being put up to provide free snacks there.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed temporary sheds, mobile toilets and six medical stalls at Shivaji Park, Dadar station, Rajgriha (Ambedkar's residence) and Kurla terminus in view of the huge rush of the Dalit icon's followers.

Drinking water arrangements were also made at Shivaji Park, the official said.

The BMC also made arrangements for accommodation of the visitors at 70 civic schools in the city.