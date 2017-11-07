Mumbai school trustee arrested for sexually assaulting minor, sent to police custody

A trustee of an international school in Mumbai was arrested under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and sent to fourteen days police custody on charges of sexual assault on Tuesday, according to several media reports.

#BREAKING - French origin trustee arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in a Mumbai school pic.twitter.com/N5p9JrXh6m — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 7, 2017

The 56-year-old trustee who holds an Indian passport was arrested by the Mumbai Police almost after five months after the complaint was registered, CNN-News 18 reported.

According to a report by The Times of India, police booked the trustee and another female teacher after parents of a three-year-old student filed a complaint of sexual assault against the trustee.

However, after the police failed to arrest the accused for over five months, the parents filed a case with Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Bombay High Court, which led to his arrest.

The student's mother alleged that the teacher would take the child to the trustee's room during breaks, where he would sexually assault the victim, reported Times Now. The report further added that the child confided in her mother that a "boy teacher" touched her inappropriately, and then identified the accused on the school's website, reports said.

This news comes in the backdrop of two major sexual assault cases this year.

A Class VI student was allegedly molested on several occasions for the past few years by a bookseller on the premises of a Noida-based school.

The accused was later sent to judicial custody on 25 October. School authorities formed a six-member internal panel to probe the case.

A Class II student was found with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International School on 8 September.

The school bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested in connection with the crime.

The trustees of the Ryan group, CEO Ryan Pinto, and his parents, Group's founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, were also arrested but were granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 28 September.

The victim's father on 9 October moved the Supreme Court challenging the extension of the interim anticipatory bail granted to three trustees.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide in ten days the anticipatory bail pleas of three Ryan International Group trustees.