Mumbai rains to continue for third consecutive day on Monday: IMD predicts heavy showers over next 2 days

After two days (Saturday and Sunday) of consecutive rains in Mumbai, Mumbaikars had a tough time commuting across the city even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains on Monday as well. According to Skymet Weather Mumbai may record moderate to heavy showers on Monday. IMD has predicted heavy rains for the next two days.

On Sunday, many roads in the city were waterlogged, however, without any major traffic diversion. According to The Times of India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management has begun water pumping to send the rainwater into the sea.

From 8 am to 3 pm on Sunday, the weather station in Mumbai city recorded 63.29 mm rain, that in eastern suburb recorded 64.45 mm rain, while the station in western suburb registered 64.34 mm rainfall, said BMC's deputy municipal commissioner Sudhir Naik.

He said buses were diverted in Andheri and Dadar, while pumps were pressed into service to flush out excess water in low lying areas.

According to Hindustan Times, BMC operated three pumps on Sunday, each at the Haji Ali and Brittania pumping station, four at Irla, two each at Lovegrove and Cleveland and one at Guzderband, which has pumps that can can drain out 10,000 litres of water per second.

"There was a 4.49 m high tide at 11.05 am and another high tide will be at 11.11 pm. Besides, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for the next 24 hours and our machinery is ready to tackle any eventuality," he said while briefing reporters at the BMC headquarters.

According to another official in the control room, heavy rains in the last 12-hours caused waterlogging in low-lying areas of Sion, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Kurla, Andheri, Sakinaka affecting traffic movement.

Heavy rains have ensured sufficient water stock in reservoirs. Out of seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city four are yet to overflow, Naik said.

With the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival set to kickstart from Friday, Ganpati idols will be transported to various pandals across the city through the week like every year. This, clubbed with the heavy rains, is likely to affect traffic in the city.

1946: Crowds under umbrellas on street outside Cotton Exchange Bldg at Kalbadevi,Mumbai

Pic- MB White#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/dm7bQFylWq — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) August 20, 2017

I'm on my way to lunch in town and this is what I see! Some serious water logging! #MumbaiRains ☔️ pic.twitter.com/0bbQdjgbd9 — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) August 20, 2017

With inputs from PTI