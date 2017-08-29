Mumbai rains: Save yourself from getting locked inside your car when stuck on a flooded road

As heavy rains overwhelmed Mumbai on Tuesday, fear of car drivers getting locked-in inside their vehicles prompted Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to advise people to abandon cars if possible when faced with such a rising water level.

His concern was reiterated by the Mumbai Police through its Twitter handle:

If D water on D roads is heading up to the level of your tyres, please abandon the car. Being on your 2 feet may be uncomfortable but safer — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

During the 2005 Mumbai deluge, several instances of people locked-in inside their cars due to water pressure from outside were reported.

According to car experts, despite significant technological improvements, the electrical system and engine of modern cars remain susceptible to water damage.

The pressure of water around a submerged car may not allow car doors to open. And if your car has electric windows (and not the traditional lever windows) a short circuit may prevent the electric windows as well as the doors from opening, and you may remain stuck inside the car, wrote The Indian Express.

Keeping that in mind, it may come handy to be aware of what to do and what not while using cars during a deluge.

The best advice is to avoid cars if the forecast says a heavy rainfall followed with flooding. However, if you must travel than follow these instructions: