Mumbai rains: Mumbaikars to get relief after deluge as monsoon heads for Gujarat

After receiving an equivalent of 11 days of monsoon rainfall (daily average) in just 12 hours and witnessing the worst flooding since the 2005 deluge, Mumbai might get some relief with the monsoon trough heading northwards.

The parent well-marked low-pressure area shifted base overnight, from southwest Madhya Pradesh to central Gujarat, where it was located on Wednesday morning.

According to Skymet Weather, the axis of monsoon trough is passing through the centre of the low-pressure area across Indore, Seoni, Raipur, Gopalpur and further towards west central Bay of Bengal.

Monsoon is expected to remain vigorous over Gujarat till Thursday. Meanwhile, active monsoon conditions are likely to exist over south east Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, many places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, interiors of Odisha, Vidarbha and south Karnataka.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the situation to turn into a depression over the marked low-pressure area. This could start another batch of heavy to very heavy showers over Gujarat, and Mumbai-Konkan, reported The Hindu. The trough's proximity to Arabian Sea, from which it sources the moisture feed to sustain itself, makes it important to be monitored.

On Wednesday morning, satellite maps showed some relent in the cloud buildup, though a massive bank was seen over Porbandar in Gujarat and Arabian Sea.

Despite the rain surge in August, the month is likely to end with 10% or more countrywide deficit because of a dry spell in the first three weeks.

IMD officials expect monsoon to go into a lull by the coming week. Even though the monsoon action shifted to Gujarat on Wednesday, as The Times of India reported, but rains are expected to decrease over central India while the northwest is likely to get more rains over the next four-five days.

Gujarat has already received 100.85 percent average rainfall this monsoon with 816.87 mm precipitation, out of 810 mm of average rainfall during the monsoon season.

A total of 12 districts have so far received more than 100 percent of rainfall. Morbi has received 186 percent of rainfall, Banaskantha 184 percent, and Patan 159 percent. Other districts are Surendranagar, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Botad, Mehsana, Rajkot, Valsad, Gir Somnath and Jamnagar.

With Wednesday's heavy rainfall reported in a majority of Saurashtra areas, the cumulative rainfall is expected to increase further. The Met department has warned of heavy rain till 2 September. The rains are expected to continue till 15 September when the southwest monsoon starts to withdraw, The Indian Express reported.

With inputs from PTI