Mumbai Rains LIVE: Bandra-Worli Sea Link towards South Mumbai has been closed, says city police

IndiaFP StaffAug, 29 2017 15:20:34 IST
  • 15:20 (IST)

    Milan Subway closed after waterlogging

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Brace for prolonged rainfall: NDMA

  • 15:13 (IST)

    See the contrast 

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Fishermen in South Gujarat, North Maharashtra need to be cautious

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Here is an advisory from the NDMA

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Stay indoors as much as possible

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Avoid Bandra East, says Mumbai Police

  • 15:01 (IST)

    Traffic on Bandra - Worli Sea Link towards South Mumbai has been closed for some time for clearing Traffic ahead, says Mumbai Police

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Traffic snarl at Sea Link

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Heavy waterlogging expected, says Mumbai Police

  • 14:50 (IST)

    Don't go towards promenades, advises Mumbai Police

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Situation on Western line 

  • 14:36 (IST)

    National Disaster Management Authority advisory

  • 14:31 (IST)

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Submerged tracks at Sion station

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Flight Delays at Mumbai Airport

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Arlines advisory for cancelled and delayed flights

    All airlines have advised fliers to check flight status before heading to the airport due to the heavy rain. Indigo customers can check flight status on their website — goindigo.in - or SMS ST(space) flt no(space) date of travel as DDMM to 566772.

    Vistara customers can check their flight status on the airlines’s website: www.airvistara.com/trip/.

    For Jet Airways, you are advised to check the status on the link: https://www.jetairways.com/EN/BH/PlanYourTravel/flight-status.aspx.

    Spicejet travellers too can check the flight timings on the airliner's website.

  • 14:09 (IST)

    Watch Firstpost live on Facebook 

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Call 100 or go to Twitter for assistance, says Mumbai Police

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Watch Firstpost LIVE from Elphinstone station as incessant rains bring Mumbai to a standstill

  • 14:02 (IST)

  • 14:00 (IST)

  • 13:58 (IST)

    King Edward Memorial Hospital in Parel submerged

    Lower floors of the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Parel have become waterlogged after the incessant rains. As a precautionary measure, 30 patients have been moved to wards on a higher floor, authorities said.

  • 13:57 (IST)

  • 13:56 (IST)

    Submerged tracks at Parel station

    Firstpost spoke to railway officials at the Elphinstone Road Station who said that post 12 pm all central line trains are shut from Kurla. 

    In the Western line, trains are running extremely late. "They are at least 35 to 45 minutes late," an official told Firstpost. In the Harbour Line, water logging has inundated Mankhurd station and post Cotton Green all trains are shut.

  • 13:50 (IST)

  • 13:49 (IST)

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Traffic affected at the Churchgate junction due to an incident of tree fall and at Dadar TT due to water logging

  • 13:42 (IST)

  • 13:42 (IST)

  • 13:41 (IST)

  • 13:40 (IST)

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Visuals from Matunga

  • 13:38 (IST)

    Visuals from Andheri East

  • 13:36 (IST)

  • 13:31 (IST)

  • 13:31 (IST)

    BMC reports three incidents of wall collapse

    BMC also reports 16 incidents of short circuit and 23 incidents of trees/branches falling in past 24 hours

  • 13:30 (IST)

    Dadar TT

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Matunga

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Local trains affected

  • 13:25 (IST)

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Traffic situation in South-Central Mumbai as of 1.15 pm

  • 13:18 (IST)

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Skymet Weather: In 3 hours from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, Dadar recorded 115 mm of rain

    Mahalaxmi 105 mm. More showers ahead.

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Scene outside the Elphinstone Road station in Lower Parel

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Stay safe, stay indoors everyone. It's raining really bad outside! #bombayrains #mumbaimonsoon #mumbairains #flood #mumbai #rain #bombay

    A post shared by Ritwika Gupta • Spotlight Xoxo (@ritzdotcom) on

  • 12:56 (IST)

    #mumbairains & #KishoreKumar #instamood #instadaily

    A post shared by Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) on

Incessant rainfall starting Monday evening has rendered parts of Mumbai inundated. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning saying that residents should expect heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next three days.

IMD officials have attributed the rains to upper-air cyclonic circulation over south Rajasthan and a low-pressure area which is moving westward from Odisha, reports The Free Press Journal. An IMD official was quoted as saying, "There was widespread rainfall in the city and it will continue in a similar manner for next three days. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received good rainfall as compared to other areas of the city."

According to CNN-News18, transport has been affected by the heavy rains as flights are experiencing a 20 minute delay on average. Further, the suburban railway is experiencing heavy delays with many trains being cancelled or delayed for long periods. The stations too have been affected as water-logging has been reported at Sion, Mahim and Bandra stations.

Further, the city is likely to experience a high tide measuring 3.32 metres in height at 4.35 pm on Tuesday.


Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 02:59 pm | Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017 03:20 pm


