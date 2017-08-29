Mumbai Rains LIVE: Bandra-Worli Sea Link towards South Mumbai has been closed, says city police

15:20 (IST)
Milan Subway closed after waterlogging
Milan subway and Andheri subway closed due to water logging. Traffic slow at D.N.Nagar & BMW Junction #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
15:16 (IST)
Brace for prolonged rainfall: NDMA
#MumbaiRains Heavy Rainfall to continue in South Gujarat, North & Central Maharashtra. Brace for prolonging rainfall in #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/6WtJ3FTDQr— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017
15:13 (IST)
See the contrast
It's getting scarier with each passing hour 🌧☔ #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/y7eA2CdGL4— Angita Vikram (@AngitaVikram) August 29, 2017
15:10 (IST)
Fishermen in South Gujarat, North Maharashtra need to be cautious
#HeavyRains Fishermen are advised to exercise caution along South Gujarat and North Maharashtra coast #MumbaiRains— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017
15:10 (IST)
Here is an advisory from the NDMA
#MumbaiRains DO NOT DRIVE in Water. If your Vehicle Engine stops do not try to restart.Keep Phones Charged.Use SMS. Move to higher places. pic.twitter.com/QbS2Y4Zs3Z— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017
15:05 (IST)
Stay indoors as much as possible
Stay indoors as far as possible.Move out only if it is very important. Due to waterlogged roads,Traffic not moving and slow at most places— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
15:04 (IST)
Avoid Bandra East, says Mumbai Police
Avoid going towards BKC and Bandra East. Heavy water logging expected #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
15:01 (IST)
Traffic on Bandra - Worli Sea Link towards South Mumbai has been closed for some time for clearing Traffic ahead, says Mumbai Police
Traffic on Bandra - Worli Sea Link towards South Mumbai has been closed for some time for clearing Traffic ahead. Plan accordingly.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
15:00 (IST)
Traffic snarl at Sea Link
14:51 (IST)
Heavy waterlogging expected, says Mumbai Police
Heavy water logging expected in the coming hrs due to heavy showers coupled with high tide. Pls chk ur route b4 venturing out #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
14:50 (IST)
Don't go towards promenades, advises Mumbai Police
High tide of 3.32mts at 16:30 Avoid waterfronts,sitting on tetrapods or on promenades. Pls cooperate with policemen on duty #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
14:47 (IST)
Situation on Western line
Due to unprecedented heavy water logging,trn services are suspended temporarily bet Elphinstone Rd-Dadar on all lines frm13.30 hrs @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017
Local services bet Dadar & Dahanu Rd are running though held up bet Churchgate-Dadar due to water logging at EPR-Dadar @drmbct@RailMinIndia— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017
14:36 (IST)
National Disaster Management Authority advisory
#MumbaiRains Heavy Rainfall with High Tide: Remain at higher places. Keep ur phones charged use sparingly. Use SMS. Save Battery.— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017
14:31 (IST)
I hope the airlines will be compassionate to those flying out of Mumbai. Rebook without being greedy for once. #MumbaiRains— SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 29, 2017
14:19 (IST)
Submerged tracks at Sion station
14:18 (IST)
14:09 (IST)
Watch Firstpost live on Facebook
14:08 (IST)
Call 100 or go to Twitter for assistance, says Mumbai Police
If you are stuck on the road , kindly dial 100 or contact us on Twitter. We will assist you #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
14:07 (IST)
Watch Firstpost LIVE from Elphinstone station as incessant rains bring Mumbai to a standstill
14:02 (IST)
August 29, 2017
14:00 (IST)
This is KEM Hospital now! Appalling status of healthcare in Mumbai @Dev_Fadnavis#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/0wIRkGHgxN— Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) August 29, 2017
13:58 (IST)
King Edward Memorial Hospital in Parel submerged
Lower floors of the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Parel have become waterlogged after the incessant rains. As a precautionary measure, 30 patients have been moved to wards on a higher floor, authorities said.
13:57 (IST)
This is at the Bandra Worli Sealink right now. The Mumbai skyline is hidden #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/fowLp74Ntx— Jayesh Shinde (@jshinde) August 29, 2017
13:56 (IST)
Submerged tracks at Parel station
Firstpost spoke to railway officials at the Elphinstone Road Station who said that post 12 pm all central line trains are shut from Kurla.
In the Western line, trains are running extremely late. "They are at least 35 to 45 minutes late," an official told Firstpost. In the Harbour Line, water logging has inundated Mankhurd station and post Cotton Green all trains are shut.
13:50 (IST)
13:49 (IST)
According to @SkymetWeather, #MumbaiRains are so far 13% above monthly (August) average.— Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) August 29, 2017
13:45 (IST)
Traffic affected at the Churchgate junction due to an incident of tree fall and at Dadar TT due to water logging
Traffic affected at the Churchgate junction due to an incident of tree fall & at Dadar TT due to water logging #TrafficUpdate#MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
13:42 (IST)
South bound #traffic towards Matunga diverted to Wadala due to water logging on EEH (Amar Mahal) SG Barve Rd & VN Purav Rd #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
13:42 (IST)
Hefty #MumbaiRains continue to wreak havoc, 86 mm of #rain for Santa Cruz in 3 hours. https://t.co/vIibeuckN4@RidlrMUM@TOIMumbai— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2017
13:41 (IST)
Administration fully geared and monitoring situation— Disaster Management (@DisasterMgmtMum) August 29, 2017
Municipal Commissioner (2 of 2)
13:40 (IST)
Heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours. All advised to stay indoors and not venture out unless required. (1 of 2)— Disaster Management (@DisasterMgmtMum) August 29, 2017
13:39 (IST)
Visuals from Matunga
13:38 (IST)
Visuals from Andheri East
13:36 (IST)
Okay wtf is this rain? Can't even see ten feet in front of us! #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/Uj46zXYMFL— Riddhi Chakraborty (@thisisridz) August 29, 2017
13:31 (IST)
#Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai; Visuals from Dadar, severe water-logging in the area. pic.twitter.com/rp3PJuXnMt— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
13:31 (IST)
BMC reports three incidents of wall collapse
BMC also reports 16 incidents of short circuit and 23 incidents of trees/branches falling in past 24 hours
BMC reported 3 incidents of wall collapse,16 incidents of short circuit& 23 incidents of trees/branches falling in past 24 hrs #MumbaiRains— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
13:30 (IST)
Dadar TT
13:28 (IST)
Matunga
13:26 (IST)
Local trains affected
Mumbai: Movement of trains affected after heavy rain fall; visuals from Bandra Railway Station #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/Qa5UesAf26— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
13:25 (IST)
13:19 (IST)
Traffic situation in South-Central Mumbai as of 1.15 pm
13:18 (IST)
Vigorous #Monsoon conditions are likely over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat:https://t.co/OoRWTHSYbN#Mumbairains#Gujaratrains#Monsoon2017— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2017
13:17 (IST)
Skymet Weather: In 3 hours from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, Dadar recorded 115 mm of rain
Mahalaxmi 105 mm. More showers ahead.
#MumbaiRains : In 3 hours from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, #Dadar recorded 115 mm of rain and Mahalaxmi 105 mm. More showers ahead. @RidlrMUM— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 29, 2017
13:10 (IST)
Scene outside the Elphinstone Road station in Lower Parel
Incessant rainfall starting Monday evening has rendered parts of Mumbai inundated. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning saying that residents should expect heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next three days.
IMD officials have attributed the rains to upper-air cyclonic circulation over south Rajasthan and a low-pressure area which is moving westward from Odisha, reports The Free Press Journal. An IMD official was quoted as saying, "There was widespread rainfall in the city and it will continue in a similar manner for next three days. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received good rainfall as compared to other areas of the city."
According to CNN-News18, transport has been affected by the heavy rains as flights are experiencing a 20 minute delay on average. Further, the suburban railway is experiencing heavy delays with many trains being cancelled or delayed for long periods. The stations too have been affected as water-logging has been reported at Sion, Mahim and Bandra stations.
Further, the city is likely to experience a high tide measuring 3.32 metres in height at 4.35 pm on Tuesday.
Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 02:59 pm | Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017 03:20 pm