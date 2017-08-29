Mumbai Rains LIVE: Bandra-Worli Sea Link towards South Mumbai has been closed, says city police

Arlines advisory for cancelled and delayed flights

All airlines have advised fliers to check flight status before heading to the airport due to the heavy rain. Indigo customers can check flight status on their website — goindigo.in - or SMS ST(space) flt no(space) date of travel as DDMM to 566772.

Vistara customers can check their flight status on the airlines’s website: www.airvistara.com/trip/.

For Jet Airways, you are advised to check the status on the link: https://www.jetairways.com/EN/BH/PlanYourTravel/flight-status.aspx.

Spicejet travellers too can check the flight timings on the airliner's website.