Mumbai rains highlights: Churchgate-Virar train service resumes; first local left at 11.58 pm

Here is what Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray had to say

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis advised offices to let employees leave early and issued similar orders for government staffers, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said there was no need to evacuate offices.

"We have advised (private) offices to allow their employees to leave for their homes early today. We have issued similar orders for government employees," Fadnavis said after taking a stock of the situation at the State Disaster Management Control (SDMC) room at the state secretariat.

"Since we can monitor the whole city through CCTV cameras, we have got to know that there is heavy waterlogging in the city. I appeal to the people to venture out of their homes only if it is of utmost necessity. Those who are stuck in offices should see the alerts we are periodically sending out and leave only when the situation is favourable," he said.

Fadnavis added that due to diversion of traffic along various routes, there were traffic snarls at several places. Thackeray, who heads the Sena's youth wing, meanwhile, tweeted that there was no need to evacuate offices.

"Traffic build up is heavy due to over load of vehicles. Please stay put safely where you are," Thackeray tweeted.

He said 26 pumps installed after 2005 deluge were pumping out 6,000 litres of water per second. Thackeray, whose party rules the BMC, said the civic body personnel have been out on the streets helping people and dealing with the situation arising out of the downpour.

He said "288 smaller pumps have been active the whole day. As many as 30,000 BMC staffers are out on the streets helping Mumbaikars directly, indirectly."

PTI