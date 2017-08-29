Mumbai rains highlights: Churchgate-Virar train service resumes; first local left at 11.58 pm

01:23 (IST)
Next Virar-bound Churchgate train at 01.50 am
According to several people on M-Indicator's public chat, the next train will leave Churchgate for Virar at 01.50 am. However, Firstpost could not independently verify the information.
01:16 (IST)
Vile Parle update: 1.15 am
Heavy rain is lashing Vile Parle but the good news is there has been no water logging on main roads so far. At Vile Parle station, there is fortunately no water on the tracks.
A clear Vile Parle station: 1.17 am
Flooding situation remains in Lower Parel
#MumbaiRains#LIVE: Flooding remains in low lying areas of Mumbai. Video from Lower Parel. https://t.co/3lOm8VM1SMpic.twitter.com/elEu2V436q— Firstpost (@firstpost) August 29, 2017
Traffic update: 12.55 am
Bandra SV Road and Mahim Causeway see no traffic, says our reporter Kaushal Shukla.
Traffic update: 12.45 am
Our reporter Kaushal Shukla says Gokhale Road and LJ Road, which spans from Dadar to Mahim, has no major traffic issues.
Situation in Lower Parel at night
#Mumbairains#LIVE: Traffic resumes but water levels still high. Video from Lower Parel. https://t.co/3lOm8VM1SMpic.twitter.com/aueem9Z2K5— Firstpost (@firstpost) August 29, 2017
Flood situation near Deepak Cinema
Churchgate-Virar train resumes
#Mumbai Local train service resumes between Churchgate-Andheri. First train from Churchgate to Virar started at 11:58 pm #MumbaiRains— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
Milind Deora praises Mumbai's spirit, slams BMC
Before spending crores on statues, how about fixing the basics first?#MumbaiFlooded#RailDerail— Milind Deora (@milinddeora) August 29, 2017
By all means, strive for smart cities & bullet trains. But stop flooding, potholes & train derailments first 🙏🏼#MumbaiFlooded#RailDerail— Milind Deora (@milinddeora) August 29, 2017
Vikhroli hit by another tragedy: 2 dead in landslide
2 dead after landslide in Vikhroli's Surya Nagar #MumbaiRains— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
Water entered cargo area in Mumbai Airport
#MumbaiRains: Rain water enters the cargo complex of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. pic.twitter.com/3kfx6tPmzA— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
Two dead in rain-related incidents in Thane
According to PTI, a 32 year-old woman and a teenage girl died in rain-related incidents in Thane.
Good Samaritans at work in Dadar
#MumbaiRains: Locals distribute packets of biscuits at Mumbai's Dadar area. pic.twitter.com/j0M1oTPyAN— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
Thane-Kalyan rail service begins
Thane-Kalyan slow local train resumes service on central line #mumbairains— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
One dead, two injured after building collapses in Vikhroli
One dead and two injured after a building collapsed in Vikhroli's Varsha Nagar. #MumbaiRains— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
Gurudwaras, madrasas, temples open doors for stranded citizens
Temples, Gurudwaras, Mosques Open Doors!— Arnaz Hathiram (@Milkyway1955Z) August 29, 2017
No1can breakthis Idea of our #India Think b4 u spread venom nexttime#MumbaiRains#MumbaiFloodedpic.twitter.com/yknE87Vij1
Control rooms functioning 24x7: Devendra Fadnavis
After walking for hours in shoulder-high water, local passengers rescued by citizen volunteers: A chilling first person account
It was a usual Mumbai monsoon day for Ritu Sharma when she started off work at around 11:40 am. But as the incessant rain lashed Mumbai, she along with several other passengers stranded close to Sion station on the Central line faced the worst day in their lives. After finally learning that trains have been suspended until further notice, Ritu like many others decided to walk from Sion to Mulund on the inundated water tracks.
Somewhere around Nahur, Ritu reports that the water was shoulder high and powerful currents were flowing due to open drainageways. It was then that Nahur slum residents came to their rescue. They formed a chain around the people to prevent them from being washed away. The locals also guided them to wade through the tracks and avoid open gutters.
Ritu further adds that while passing through the colonies, she could see that those peopel's own homes were inundated with water and whatever little belongings they had were floating atop. However, the locals chose to help stranded passengers over saving their own homes. She was finally picked up by a South Indian couple who were out on roads ferrying stranded people in their car.
At a time when people and journalists looked hard for authorities helping out on ground, it was fellow Mumbaikars, migrants, slum dwellers who saved the day.
Passenger stranded at Churchgate station due to incessant rain #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/bzq26jSMEe— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
List of trains rescheduled
12921 at 21:00
59023 at 21:15
12955 at 2135
12961 at 2200
12903 at 2230
RE-Resch trains-
22945 at 23:00
59441 at 23:40
12267 at 00:25(30.08)
12927 at 00:40(30.08)
22474 at 20:00
14708 at 20:10
12979 at 20:25
RE-Resch trains-
12909 at 20:30
19217 at 21:00
22955 at 21:45
22927 at 22:30
19707 at 23:20
12971 at 23:50
19037 at 00:05(30.08)
Railway minister Suresh Prabhu directs Western Railway officials to help stranded passangers
In wake of heavy rains in Mumbai MR @sureshpprabhu has directed officials to provide all possible help to the passengers 1/— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 29, 2017
MR @sureshpprabhu has directed officials to ensure resumption of Mumbai suburban services as soon as possible once the water recedes 2/— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 29, 2017
Officers are also directed to provide all possible help to stranded passengers,employees @sureshpprabhu 3/— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 29, 2017
Ten flights have been cancelled, seven diverted from Mumbai: CNN-News 18
Depression created by Cyclone Phyan caused today's rains
The Cyclone Phyan has intensified and Mumbai has been issued an alert by the Meteorological department. Today, the cyclonic storm lay centered over area near Lat. 17.0°N and Long. 72.0°E, about 130 km west of Ratnagiri and 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai. The cyclone is likely to cross south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast between Alibagh and Valsad by late evening of Wednesday night.
Phyan cyclone started as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and moved northwards towards Konkan coast and intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday. The wind speed of Cyclone Phyan is said to be 70 to 80 km per hour.
As a consequence of the cyclone, heavy rainfall (>25 cm) might hit Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and south Gujarat region during next 36 hours.
Because of the cyclone, tide is likely over Alibagh, Raigarh, Greater Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra and Valsad district of Gujarat. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea.👍 high tide at 4.35 pm of 10.9ft .
RedBus providing free stay facilities
#Help for ppl stranded in #MumbaiRains— redBus (@redBus_in) August 29, 2017
Call redBus Hotels on 08030970888, we’ll arrange free stay in the nearest hotel. RT to spread word.
30,000 BMC workers on ground as municipal body cancels all employees' leaves
Lack of monsoon-resistant public transport system comes to fore in flood-hit Mumbai
As the Mumbai roads were flooded with waist-high water at several places, and Mumbai Local at a standstill, BEST buses were the only form of transport still plying on the roads. However, buses are the least maneuverable mode of transport in flood-inundated city roads, and traffic at a stand still. The civic authorities could have pressed into service kali-peelis, SUVs or some smaller mode of transport.
Traffic movement resumes on D'Mello road toward Eastern Feeway: Mumbai Police
21:02 (IST)
#MumbaiRains : Watch your step - Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, sharp objects and debris. pic.twitter.com/coWMn7x10I— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017
Mumbaikars step up support for each other as authorities remain absent from ground
The following Whatsapp message is being circulated.
"Anyone stuck in Mumbai anywhere, please call Ayush Goyal on 8130199119. Treebo Hotels across Mumbai available to halt and rest for free. Food and water will be available as well."
One downpour and a city at halt: Is this the same old story?
Updates from the ground, around Mahim and Dadar tell us that the city's garbage making its way to the drains is going to throw up another problem for the BMC as the ripples caused from Tuesday's downpour subside. With crores of rupees spent in the name of cleanup drives, and the same old story every year, questions are being raised on the monsoon preparedness of BMC, which is also the riches municipal body in all of India.
Our sources tell us that while religious institutions, including churches, Ganpati pandals, and Gurudwaras have pressed into service, people did not see any civic authorities on ground, arranging, or even micromanaging resources being pooled in by individual volunteers.
Mumbai-Pune Expressway closed; traffic snarls across city continue
Mumbai Local services between Churchgate-Andheri still suspended
Services bet Churchgate-Andheri still suspended as heavy rains & water logging(upto 300mm above rail level)bet PL-Elphiston_Dadar @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 29, 2017
Garbage strewn over city roads makes for tomorrow's nightmare
The BMC remained exceptionally hopeful that the Maximum city will resume its pace as soon as the rains let up. The BMC officials, in their press briefing, appeared buoyant that the over 300 pumping systems across Mumbai can tackle water logging once the weather improves.
However, one look at the city streets tells a different tale. As garbage and debris is strewn all over inundated roads, you realise that the entire lot is heading towards the city's already strained water drainage system. Litter overflowing from mini-dumps, landfills, and open garbage bins across the city will chockerblock the drainageways making it a tough task for the BMC to clean up the mess even if the weather improves over the next 24 hours.
Traffic on JVLR Eastern Express Highway crawls through, South Bombay still marooned
Traffic between Mumbai suburbs and South Bombay at a standstill
No traffic is coming into South Mumbai from the suburbs, or the other way round as Dadar roads are terribly flooded. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars bracing rains are reaching out to help each other through the floods. People in cars are offering rides to those who are stranded, especially women and people have also stepped out to provide food and water packets to those stuck in traffic since hours.
#MumbaiRains : Avoid contact with #flood waters. pic.twitter.com/qmARVaMJjK— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017
Mumbai Police lauds good Samaritans offering shelter to stranded people
Messages which feel like sunshine on a rainy day, like today #MumbaiRains#SaluteMumbai#rainhosts@TekiRosh@PWNeha@varungroverpic.twitter.com/lMqDB8wFWX— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
Traffic resumes on Western Express Highway
Due to overflowing Dahisar river, traffic on Western Expressway was stuck. Now that the water has receded, traffic started moving Northward.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
In Mahim, people come forward to distribute drinking water to people stranded in traffic since hours
Good Samaritans across city come forward to help those stranded in Mumbai rains
Navi Mumbai police requests malls to open their doors to stranded people
10 NDRF teams roped in to aide rescue and relief operations
Five more teams of NDRF are enrout to Mumbai as a precautionary measure in addition to Five teams already deployed there.— NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 29, 2017
Watch: Dadar inundated with water amid incessant rain
#WATCH Car submerged in water in Mumbai's Dadar due to water logging after incessant rain. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/fqEOv7iY9Y— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017
Eastern Highway chokeblocked with traffic as citizens complain no arrangement for traffic management
No one to clear the traffic, Eastern express highway blocked. Watch report #MumbaiSinkspic.twitter.com/vNZvOha73q— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 29, 2017
Incessant rainfall starting Monday evening has rendered parts of Mumbai inundated. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning saying that residents should expect heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next three days.
IMD officials have attributed the rains to upper-air cyclonic circulation over south Rajasthan and a low-pressure area which is moving westward from Odisha, reports The Free Press Journal. An IMD official was quoted as saying, "There was widespread rainfall in the city and it will continue in a similar manner for next three days. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received good rainfall as compared to other areas of the city."
According to CNN-News18, transport has been affected by the heavy rains as flights are experiencing a 20 minute delay on average. Further, the suburban railway is experiencing heavy delays with many trains being cancelled or delayed for long periods. The stations too have been affected as water-logging has been reported at Sion, Mahim and Bandra stations.
Further, the city is likely to experience a high tide measuring 3.32 metres in height at 4.35 pm on Tuesday.
Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 01:27 am | Updated Date: Aug 30, 2017 01:27 am