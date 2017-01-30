Mumbai pride parade: LGBTQ flags fly high with demands for equal rights

by FP Staff Jan, 30 2017 IST
Mumbai hosted its 9th Queer Azaadi March on Saturday at August Kranti Marg. Photo courtesy: Sakshi Parikh
Over 9,000 people attended the event and marched the Pride Parade. Photo courtesy: Sakshi Parikh
The theme for Mumbai Pride this year was #ItGetsBehtar, as an urge to the government to scrap Section 377 and give the community their rights. Photo courtesy: Sakshi Parikh
Thousands of them danced through the parade and carried slogans supporting the cause of equality. Photo courtesy: Sakshi Parikh
One could see the LGBTQ rainbow coloured flags fly high, through the 4 kilometre walk. Photo courtesy: Sakshi Parikh
Dancing its way through the Pride Parade were different communities such as trans and queer, gay, lesbian, bisexual and heterosexual. Photo courtsey: Sakshi Parikh
