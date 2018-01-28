Mumbai man dies after getting sucked into MRI machine at Nair Hospital; Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

A 32-year-old salesman, Rajesh Maru, died after he was sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine when he walked into the room with an oxygen cylinder at Mumbai's Nair Hospital on Saturday night.

The man's family alleged that his death was caused due to medical negligence by hospital staff. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Maru's family.

#Mumbai: Family alleges that their 32-year-old relative died at Nair Hospital due to negligence by hospital staff last night after he was admitted inside MRI room with an oxygen tank; FIR registered against unknown persons under section 304, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/sxAUbsD7ft — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

According to media reports, when Maru entered the MRI room, the metallic cylinder activated the MRI machine's magnetic force which sucked the victim into it, along with the cylinder. According to NDTV, his hand got stuck in the machine, following which ward boys pried his body out. He was rushed to the emergency room where he was declared dead within 10 minutes.

Harish Solanki, Maru's brother-in-law, alleged that a ward boy asked the victim to go inside with the cylinder. "When we told him that metallic things aren't allowed inside an MRI room, he said 'sab chalta hai, hamara roz ka kaam hai' (it's fine, we do it every day)," a Times Now report quoted Solanki as saying. He blamed the hospital for medical negligence.

The hospital, on its part, has sought to place the blame on the victim, claiming that he was instructed against carrying the cylinder inside the MRI room, as per a CNN-News18 report. However, it has suspended a doctor, a ward boy and a sweeper after the incident. The hospital's dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal has pointed to signboards asking people not to carry metal inside.

An FIR has been filed in the matter with the Agripada police station, confirmed Deputy Police commissioner (zone 3), Virendra Mishra to DNA. Maru's body has been sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem.