Mumbai: Man assaulted for not standing up during National Anthem scene in a movie

Mumbai: A 59-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in a movie theatre in Mumbai for not standing up when the National Anthem tune was played on screen in a scene of a film, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a theatre in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday evening, they said.

The victim, Amalraj Dasan, was allegedly hit on his face by a person for not standing up while the National Anthem was being played in a scene during the screening of film Dangal.

The particular scene pertained to depiction of winning of a gold medal by daughter of Mahavir Phogat (enacted by Aamir Khan).

The accused, identified as Shirish Madhukar, has been booked under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to broke peace), police said adding that a probe into the matter is on.