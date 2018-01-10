Mumbai: IndiGo flight to Bengaluru suffers ‘engine failure’ after take-off, forced to return to airport; DGCA probe on

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was forced to return to Mumbai airport due to engine failure, according to several media reports.

Mumbai-Bengaluru IndiGo flight faced technical issue while airborne, pilot took precautionary measure to return to Mumbai. An alternate aircraft was provided for completion of the flight. Matter brought to notice of DGCA & is being investigated: IndiGo on last night's incident pic.twitter.com/MMrfb91r30 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2018

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night.

The IndiGo 6E 565 flight, which took off at 11.30 pm, had 183 passengers on board, Hindustan Times reported.

Shortly after departure, the pilots got in touch with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for an emergency landing, according to the report.

Quoting an airport source, The Times of India reported that a full emergency was then declared.

Fire engines and ambulances were kept on stand-by when the aircraft landed safely around midnight, according to the report.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation took note and is probing the matter, ANI reported.