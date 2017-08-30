You are here:
Mumbai floods LIVE updates: Over 24 hours of rain leaves 4 dead, but Mumbaikars turn good samaritans

IndiaFP StaffAug, 30 2017 06:18:07 IST
  • 05:02 (IST)

  • 01:23 (IST)

    Next Virar-bound Churchgate train at 01.50 am

    According to several people on M-Indicator's public chat, the next train will leave Churchgate for Virar at 01.50 am. However, Firstpost could not independently verify the information. 

  • 01:16 (IST)

    Vile Parle update: 1.15 am

    Heavy rain is lashing Vile Parle but the good news is there has been no water logging on main roads so far. At Vile Parle station, there is fortunately no water on the tracks.

    Inputs from Kaushal Shukla

  • 01:16 (IST)

    A clear Vile Parle station: 1.17 am

  • 01:14 (IST)

    Here is what Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray had to say
     
    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis advised offices to let employees leave early and issued similar orders for government staffers, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said there was no need to evacuate offices.
     
    "We have advised (private) offices to allow their employees to leave for their homes early today. We have issued similar orders for government employees," Fadnavis said after taking a stock of the situation at the State Disaster Management Control (SDMC) room at the state secretariat.
     
    "Since we can monitor the whole city through CCTV cameras, we have got to know that there is heavy waterlogging in the city. I appeal to the people to venture out of their homes only if it is of utmost necessity. Those who are stuck in offices should see the alerts we are periodically sending out and leave only when the situation is favourable," he said.
     
    Fadnavis added that due to diversion of traffic along various routes, there were traffic snarls at several places. Thackeray, who heads the Sena's youth wing, meanwhile, tweeted that there was no need to evacuate offices.
     
    "Traffic build up is heavy due to over load of vehicles. Please stay put safely where you are," Thackeray tweeted.
     
    He said 26 pumps installed after 2005 deluge were pumping out 6,000 litres of water per second. Thackeray, whose party rules the BMC, said the civic body personnel have been out on the streets helping people and dealing with the situation arising out of the downpour.
     
    He said "288 smaller pumps have been active the whole day. As many as 30,000 BMC staffers are out on the streets helping Mumbaikars directly, indirectly."
     
    PTI

  • 01:05 (IST)

    Flooding situation remains in Lower Parel

  • 00:55 (IST)

    Traffic update: 12.55 am

    Bandra SV Road and Mahim Causeway see no traffic, says our reporter Kaushal Shukla.

  • 00:49 (IST)

    Traffic update: 12.45 am

    Our reporter Kaushal Shukla says Gokhale Road and LJ Road, which spans from Dadar to Mahim, has no major traffic issues. 

  • 00:41 (IST)

    Situation in Lower Parel at night

  • 00:39 (IST)

    Flood situation near Deepak Cinema

    Image courtesy: Kaushal Shukla

  • 00:32 (IST)

    Churchgate-Virar train resumes

  • 00:29 (IST)

    Woman, teenage girl drown in rainwater-filled drains in Thane
     
    A 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died while two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Thane on Tuesday, civic officials said.
     
    The woman fell into a 'nullah' filled with rainwater in Kalwa and drowned, officials in the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.
     
    The deceased, Sainath Shaikh, was a housewife who resided in Shanti Nagar. In the second incident, 14-year-old Gauri Jailwar died after falling into a swollen drain near a mall here, they said.
     
    Two women were injured when the compound wall crashed on houses located in the Manpada locality, the officials said.
     
    PTI
     

  • 00:22 (IST)

    Mumbai records highest August day rain since 1997
     
     
    The metropolis on Tuesday recorded 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997, according to data from the India Meteorological Department.
     
    The Santacruz weather station gauged a whopping 298 mm of precipitation. This was second only to 346.2 mm of rainfall registered on 23 August, 1997, the data showed.
     
    The IMD's Mumbai unit has data on rainfall since 1974. The figures recorded at the Santacruz weather station in the suburbs represent the overall figure for Mumbai. The department also has a station in Colaba, which is representative of south Mumbai.
     
    "Today's rainfall was extremely heavy. Rains are likely to be heavy tomorrow as well and may abate by late afternoon.
     
    "We are closely watching the rainfall and its pattern. People are surprised as heavy rainfall in Mumbai is generally witnessed during June and July," Ajay Kumar, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, told PTI.
     
    The IMD said the well-marked low pressure area over the Mumbai region is likely to be upgraded to "depression", which would mean more rains.
     
    PTI

  • 00:20 (IST)

    Milind Deora praises Mumbai's spirit, slams BMC

  • 00:16 (IST)

    Choppers, Navy divers, NDRF teams on alert in rain-hit Mumbai
     
    Navy helicopters are on standby to meet any eventuality in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, while the NDRF too has been put on alert.
     
    Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment, a Navy spokesperson said. "Seaking 42 C ready for day/night Search and Rescue. Medical teams and Divers ready for immediate deployment (sic)," the spokesperson tweeted.
     
    Five flood rescue teams and two diving teams are also ready to render assistance at different locations across Mumbai, the spokesperson said.
     
    Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been put on high alert to deal with any  emergency arising out of the heavy downpour, an official of the Mumbai civic body said.
     
    Torrential rains pounded the metropolis throughout the day today. The city gauged a whopping 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.
     
    One millimeter of rainfall is the equivalent of one liter of water per square meter. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy showers tomorrow as well.
     
    PTI

  • 00:07 (IST)

    Vikhroli hit by another tragedy: 2 dead in landslide

  • 00:05 (IST)

    Water entered cargo area in Mumbai Airport

  • 00:04 (IST)

    Two dead in rain-related incidents in Thane

    According to PTI, a 32 year-old woman and a teenage girl died in rain-related incidents in Thane. 

  • 00:01 (IST)

    Commuters blame BMC for transport woes
     
     
    Even as the country's financial capital witnessed a chaos due to incessant rains on Tuesday, the harried commuters, stranded due to non-functional railway lines and traffic snarls, blamed the administration for not taking adequate measures to ease the situation on time.
     
    Moiz Udaipurwala (30), a media professional working in suburban Andheri, said trains came to a halt in the afternoon, as a result of which, there was no scope for him to reach his house at Reay Road.
     
    "Though our office allowed us to go home early, there was no scope for us to leave as the trains were not operating. To add to our woes, there was a massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway. We did not want to risk staying outdoors while it was raining. Thus, we had no option but stay back at the office," he said.
     
    Sonali Thakker, a banking professional, alleged that the taxi drivers cashed in on the administration's failure and charged exorbitant fares.
     
    "Firstly, it was nearly impossible to find a taxi. Those available asked for almost double the regular fare to take me from Churchgate to suburban Ghatkopar," she said.
     
    PTI

  • 23:55 (IST)

    Good Samaritans at work in Dadar 

  • 23:51 (IST)

    Thane-Kalyan rail service begins

  • 23:39 (IST)

    One dead, two injured after building collapses in Vikhroli

  • 23:29 (IST)

    Gurudwaras, madrasas, temples open doors for stranded citizens

  • 22:58 (IST)

    Control rooms functioning 24x7: Devendra Fadnavis

  • 22:57 (IST)

    After walking for hours in shoulder-high water, local passengers rescued by citizen volunteers: A chilling first person account

    It was a usual Mumbai monsoon day for Ritu Sharma when she started off work at around 11:40 am. But as the incessant rain lashed Mumbai, she along with several other passengers stranded close to Sion station on the Central line faced the worst day in their lives. After finally learning that trains have been suspended until further notice, Ritu like many others decided to walk from Sion to Mulund on the inundated water tracks.

    Somewhere around Nahur, Ritu reports that the water was shoulder high and powerful currents were flowing due to open drainageways. It was then that Nahur slum residents came to their rescue. They formed a chain around the people to prevent them from being washed away. The locals also guided them to wade through the tracks and avoid open gutters. 

    Ritu further adds that while passing through the colonies, she could see that those peopel's own homes were inundated with water and whatever little belongings they had were floating atop. However, the locals chose to help stranded passengers over saving their own homes. She was finally picked up by a South Indian couple who were out on roads ferrying stranded people in their car. 

    At a time when people and journalists looked hard for authorities helping out on ground, it was fellow Mumbaikars, migrants, slum dwellers who saved the day. 

  • 22:09 (IST)

  • 22:05 (IST)

    List of trains rescheduled 

    12921 at 21:00
    59023 at 21:15
    12955 at 2135
    12961 at 2200
    12903 at 2230

    RE-Resch trains-
    22945 at 23:00
    59441 at 23:40
    12267 at 00:25(30.08)
    12927 at 00:40(30.08)
    22474 at 20:00
    14708 at 20:10
    12979 at 20:25

    RE-Resch trains-
    12909 at 20:30
    19217 at 21:00
    22955 at 21:45
    22927 at 22:30
    19707 at 23:20
    12971 at 23:50
    19037 at 00:05(30.08)

  • 22:02 (IST)

    Railway minister Suresh Prabhu directs Western Railway officials to help stranded passangers

  • 21:58 (IST)

    Ten flights have been cancelled, seven diverted from Mumbai: CNN-News 18

  • 21:46 (IST)

    Depression created by Cyclone Phyan caused today's rains

    The Cyclone Phyan has intensified and Mumbai has been issued an alert by the Meteorological department. Today, the cyclonic storm lay centered over area near Lat. 17.0°N and Long. 72.0°E, about 130 km west of Ratnagiri and 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai. The cyclone is likely to cross south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast between Alibagh and Valsad by late evening of Wednesday night.

    Phyan cyclone started as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and moved northwards towards Konkan coast and intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday. The wind speed of Cyclone Phyan is said to be 70 to 80 km per hour. 

    As a consequence of the cyclone, heavy rainfall (>25 cm) might hit Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and south Gujarat region during next 36 hours. 

    Because of the cyclone, tide is likely over Alibagh, Raigarh, Greater Mumbai and Thane districts of Maharashtra and Valsad district of Gujarat. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea.👍 high tide at 4.35 pm of 10.9ft .

  • 21:43 (IST)

    RedBus providing free stay facilities

  • 21:20 (IST)

    30,000 BMC workers on ground as municipal body cancels all employees' leaves

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Lack of monsoon-resistant public transport system comes to fore in flood-hit Mumbai

    As the Mumbai roads were flooded with waist-high water at several places, and Mumbai Local at a standstill, BEST buses were the only form of transport still plying on the roads. However, buses are the least maneuverable mode of transport in flood-inundated city roads, and traffic at a stand still. The civic authorities could have pressed into service kali-peelis, SUVs or some smaller mode of transport.

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Traffic movement resumes on D'Mello road toward Eastern Feeway: Mumbai Police

  • 21:02 (IST)

  • 20:59 (IST)

    Mumbaikars step up support for each other as authorities remain absent from ground

    The following Whatsapp message is being circulated.

    "Anyone stuck in Mumbai anywhere, please call Ayush Goyal on 8130199119. Treebo Hotels across Mumbai available to halt and rest for free. Food and water will be available as well."

  • 20:55 (IST)

    One downpour and a city at halt: Is this the same old story?

    Updates from the ground, around Mahim and Dadar tell us that the city's garbage making its way to the drains is going to throw up another problem for the BMC as the ripples caused from Tuesday's downpour subside. With crores of rupees spent in the name of cleanup drives, and the same old story every year, questions are being raised on the monsoon preparedness of BMC, which is also the riches municipal body in all of India. 

    Our sources tell us that while religious institutions, including churches, Ganpati pandals, and Gurudwaras have pressed into service, people did not see any civic authorities on ground, arranging, or even micromanaging resources being pooled in by individual volunteers. 

  • 20:49 (IST)

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway closed; traffic snarls across city continue

  • 20:46 (IST)

    Mumbai Local services between Churchgate-Andheri still suspended

  • 20:38 (IST)

    Garbage strewn over city roads makes for tomorrow's nightmare

    The BMC remained exceptionally hopeful that the Maximum city will resume its pace as soon as the rains let up. The BMC officials, in their press briefing, appeared buoyant that the over 300 pumping systems across Mumbai can tackle water logging once the weather improves. 

    However, one look at the city streets tells a different tale. As garbage and debris is strewn all over inundated roads, you realise that the entire lot is heading towards the city's already strained water drainage system. Litter overflowing from mini-dumps, landfills, and open garbage bins across the city will chockerblock the drainageways making it a tough task for the BMC to clean up the mess even if the weather improves over the next 24 hours. 

  • 20:32 (IST)

    Traffic on JVLR Eastern Express Highway crawls through, South Bombay still marooned

  • 20:22 (IST)

    Traffic between Mumbai suburbs and South Bombay at a standstill

    No traffic is coming into South Mumbai from the suburbs, or the other way round as Dadar roads are terribly flooded. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars bracing rains are reaching out to help each other through the floods. People in cars are offering rides to those who are stranded, especially women and people have also stepped out to provide food and water packets to those stuck in traffic since hours. 

  • 20:04 (IST)

  • 19:59 (IST)

    Mumbai Police lauds good Samaritans  offering shelter to stranded people

  • 19:53 (IST)

    Traffic resumes on Western Express Highway

  • 19:51 (IST)

    In Mahim, people come forward to distribute drinking water to people stranded in traffic since hours

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Good Samaritans across city come forward to help those stranded in Mumbai rains

  • 19:43 (IST)

    Navi Mumbai police requests malls to open their doors to stranded people

  • 19:29 (IST)

    10 NDRF teams roped in to aide rescue and relief operations

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Watch: Dadar inundated with water amid incessant rain

Torrential rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of Maharashtra for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, severely affecting normal life and paralysing the lifelines — local train and bus services — in the state capital and leading the state government and civic authorities to sound a high alert.

Two people were killed in a landslide in Vikhroli's Surya Nagar early on Sunday, according to ANI. This comes after two cases of drowning were also reported in Thane, taking the death toll to four.

Expressing concern over the rain situation in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to "stay safe" and take all essential precautions while speaking to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the developments.

"The centre assures all possible support to the Maharashtra government in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains in parts of the state," Modi said in a series of tweets.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh also talked to Fadnavis and took stock of the situation.

Between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai recorded 102 mm and the suburbs notched a staggering 316 mm rainfall.

The IMD has forecast aceheavy to very heavy rains" for Mumbai and entire Konkan region during the next 24 hours owing to a "low pressure" area over south Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh, which was expected to be upgraded to a "deep depression".

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that in one hour, Mumbai recorded a staggering 70 mm rainfall, while it touched 100 mm between 8.30 am. and 1 pm.

Till 3 pm, the BMC said Mumbai received 106 mm rainfall in about six hours, while the eastern suburbs got 78.5 mm and the western suburbs notched 85 mm during the same period.

The state government has requisitioned the services of five disaster management teams, including three from Pune, and a holiday has been declared for all college and schools on Wednesday, said Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

The BMC appealed to people not to step out of their home unless absolutely necessary, while the entire civic force — Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade and other agencies — were on high alert to combat the situation.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Since Tuesday morning, many parts of Mumbai and suburbs were inundated with up to three to four feet of water on the highways, main and arterial roads, bylanes, housing complexes, railway stations and even the Mumbai Airport.

However even with more than 180 trees and half a dozen walls collapsing in different parts of the city, flooding and waterlogging, there were no casualties.

Around 6.30 am, the rains triggered a landslide in adjoining Thane district, leading to derailment of 10 coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express but there were no casualties.

The torrential rains have hit the immersion ceremonies on the fifth day of the Ganeshotsav on Tuesday, with many marquees deciding to postpone it by two days.

Suburban local trains were massively hit with disruption in services due to flooding on the railway tracks at several places.

The Central Railway mainline was completely suspended for over four hours, Harbour Line was completely down, the Western Railway worked slowly and erratically, while there were disruptions on the Konkan Railway.

Lakhs of commuters including students, were stranded in trains, railway stations or at bus stops. Many failed to reach their destinations and were compelled to return to their homes on foot, walking scores of kilometres from various points in the city.

All the gurudwaras, several Hindu and Jain temples, Ganeshotsav marquees, mosques and dargahs, churches, Parsi organisations, NGOs, charitable institutions, housing complexes and individuals made arrangements to offer food and beverages to the weary and stranded commuters, and arrangements to rest for the night.

Much later in the evening, activists of the state's ruling Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party and others got into the act and started organising relief efforts for the stranded millions.

Waterlogging was reported from Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Bandra, Matunga, Dadar, Elphinstone, Mumbai Central, Mazagaon, Lalbaug, Parel, Sion, Wadala, Kurla, Bhandup and other areas.

The rains affected normal operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with flights getting delayed by around 35 minutes mainly on account of low visibility.

Seven incoming flights were made to go around till landing permission was granted while three flights were diverted, though operations continued.

Domestic and international passengers bound for the airport to catch their flights faced huge problems in reaching on time due to massive traffic snarls on the highways and main roads.

Mumbai IMD head KS Hosalikar said that in three hours since 8.30 am, Mumbai suburbs recorded a whopping 86 mm of rains, while Colaba recorded around 16 mm of rains.

He said the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rains for at least the next 24 hours all over Maharashtra, especially over coastal North Konkan, Mumbai and other parts of the state.

The IMD warning says "intense precipitation likely to occur over Mumbai city, suburbs, Dahanu and Raigad during the latter part today (Tuesday)".

In Mumbai areas which recorded the heaviest rains are: Matunga 253 mm, Parel 230 mm, Wadala 260mm, Bandra 210 mm, Vile Parle and Santacruz A212 mm, Worli -235, and Kurla 208 mm, said a BMC Disaster Control official.


Published Date: Aug 30, 2017 06:18 am | Updated Date: Aug 30, 2017 06:18 am


