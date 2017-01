Mumbai: Fire near tracks disrupts local train services near CST station

Mumbai: The movement of suburban local trains on the fast track of main line came to a halt on Monday evening as some shanties alongside the tracks at Dana Bunder near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus caught fire, civic authorities said.

#FLASH Mumbai: Fire beaks out in slums of Narsi Natha Street in Masjid Bunder East. 8 fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8JL2r8FWCU — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Officers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control room said the fire fighting efforts were on. The fire broke out at the shanties near the platform 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) at around 6.20 pm, they said.

Mumbai: Fire broke out in slums of Narsi Natha Street in Masjid Bunder East. 2 people sustained burn injuries.Efforts to douse fire continue pic.twitter.com/r2fqIofNpp — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

While movement of fast (local) trains has been stopped, other trains are moving slowly, the authorities added.