Mumbai: Fire breaks out in commercial complex in Goregaon, no casualties reported

India PTI Jan 27, 2018 12:08:55 IST

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a commercial complex in suburban Goregaon on Saturday morning, civic officials said.

Representational image. PTI

The blaze erupted at Cama Estate around 8 am, an official of the Disaster Control Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation was launched with the help of seven water tankers and eight fire engines, he said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident so far, the official said adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.


Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 12:04 PM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 12:08 PM

Watch: A brief history of India's Republic Day parade



