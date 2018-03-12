You are here:
Mumbai farmers' protest LIVE updates: Devendra Fadnavis to meet Kisan leaders at 11.30 am, security beefed up

India FP Staff Mar 12, 2018 10:32:02 IST
  • 10:32 (IST)

    Visual of injured farmers queing up for medical aid at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

    Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Visual of farmers gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

    Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Mumbai-based artists, poets join farmers' protest march

    A group of 50 poets and artistes on Sunday joined the ongoing farmers' protest march in Mumbai, reported The Indian Express. Artists from groups such as 'Banned', ‘Yalgar’ and ‘Kalsangini’ joined the farmers at the KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion. They recited poems of popular Marathi reformers such as Anna Saheb Sathe and Vaman Dada Kardak. 

    Speaking to Indian Express, poet Dharmarakshit from the group 'Yalgar' said, "Farmers are the bread-winners of the entire nation. It is time we supported their cause and show them solidarity. Our group has always supported the actions of those who have fought for what is right."

  • 10:09 (IST)

    Aam Aadmi Party extends support to AIKS-led farmers' march

  • 10:05 (IST)

    WATCH: Police arrangements made at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

    Facebook LIVE: Sanjay Sawant

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Here is a cartoon on the Maharashtra farmers' protest

  • 09:57 (IST)

    Similar protests took place in June 2017

    In June 2017, similar protests had boiled over most parts of the state, forcing the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government to announce a conditional Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver, which farmers said has not been implemented properly.

    Similar demands of loan waiver and 50 percent profit over the input cost have been made by farmers across the country, putting the BJP-led central government in a fix.

  • 09:54 (IST)

    WATCH: Sea of red at Azad Maidan with farmers interacting with their kisan leaders

  • 09:43 (IST)

    Farmers put off marching to Vidhan Bhavan till after meeting with Devendra Fadnavis

    The representative of the Maharashtra farmers morcha led by All India Kishan Sabha (AIKS) will meet Maharashtra chief minister Devender Fadnavis at 11.30 am. According to News18, the farmers will take a call after the meeting on whether to march towards the state Assembly or not.

  • 09:40 (IST)

    Mumbaikars extend support to farmers

    As farmers, who have travelled from Nashik over 180 kilometres, reached Mumbai on Saturday, Mumbai residents did their bit to help them out. According to The Times of Indiathe Thane Matadata Jagran Manch provided nearly 500 kgs of food grains to peasants camped at the BMC octroi ground. 

    Another group collected footwear for farmers who continued to walk in the scorching heat with blistered feet. “We were shocked to see the farmers walk barefoot on the highway. Some of us removed our footwear and offered it to the women, while others decided to donate shoes the following day,” said Nita Karnik, a resident who delivered 100 pairs of shoes.

  • 09:32 (IST)

    WATCH: Protesting farmers listen to AIKS leaders speak at Azad Maidan

    Facebook LIVE: Sanjay Sawant

  • 09:30 (IST)

    Visual of food trucks at Azad Maidan

    Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale

  • 09:26 (IST)

    BMC installs toilets, water tankers at Azad Maidan

    The Mumbai civic body on Sunday stated that it will provide 20 mobile toilets at Azad Maidan, which will be increased at night time to 40 toilets. Furthermore, four water tankers will be put in place at the ground. Pay toilets near Azad Maidan and Mantralaya have been instructed to provide free services for two days.

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Security beefed up around Maharashtra Assembly

    Security around the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai has been tightened as the AIKS-led farmers' march reached Azad Maidan on Monday morning, According to CNN-News18, tear gas shells have been kept ready. Though a Bombay High Court order restricts any protests or marches near the Legislative Assembly House area, the farmers on Sunday seemed determined to carry out their march to the Vidhan Bhavan. 

  • 09:14 (IST)

    Sitaram Yechury calls farmers' march a 'fight for their rights'

  • 09:12 (IST)

    Why are the farmers protesting?

    The farmers from Maharashtra want to press the state government to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. According to IANS, complete loan waiver and profit of 1.5 times input cost for all major agriculture commodities are some of the other major demands of the AIKS.

    The agitating farmers are also demanding compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for the destruction of crops due to hailstorm and pink bollworm, allocation of forest land under cultivation to farmers and implementation of Forest Rights Act.

  • 09:02 (IST)

    WATCH: Firstpost LIVE from Azad Maidan on the ongoing farmers' protest in Mumbai

  • 09:00 (IST)

    RECAP: Shiv Sena, MNS extend support farmers' protests

    Apart from Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the march on Saturday received support from Raj Thackeray, who heads the rival Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Sena and MNS workers were on streets to welcome the farmers and extend logistical as well as moral support to the march. Eknath Shinde, senior Shiv Sena leader and minister in the state cabinet, welcomed the march in Thane. The opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party had backed the march from the very beginning.

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Protesters not be allowed beyond Azad Maidan, say govt sources

    According to NDTV, government sources said protesters will not be allowed to proceed to Vidhan Bhavan beyond Azad Maidan to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Only a delegation of farmer leaders from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will be allowed to meet Fadnavis around noon. The Left-affiliated peasant organisation, which is leading the protests, said they are open to consider what the government offers them. 

  • 08:47 (IST)

    WATCH: 'Came here in protest so that future generations can benefit', says tribal farmer from Nashik

    ​Sakhubai, a tribal farmer from Nashik, said that the Maharashtra government has only given assurances for several years over farm loan waiver, allocation of forest land under cultivation to farmers etc. She also said that she receives around Rs 2 per kilogram for the crops she produces, whereas the market price of buying other products is much higher, making her sustenance impossible.

    Having walked for more than 180 kilometres to Mumbai, Sakhubai initially did not want any medical treatment saying she did not want anything from the government. However, due the condition of her feet, people forced her to visit the medical camp set up at Azad Maidan. "I'm walked here for the future generations. I am old but hopefully things will change for posterity," she said. 

    Input from Sanjay Sawant and Sachin Gokhale

  • 08:39 (IST)

    WATCH: Food distributed among farmers camped at Azad Maidan

    Video courtesy: Sachin Gokhale

  • 08:34 (IST)

    RECAP: Farmers decide to walk to Azad Maidan overnight to avoid inconveniencing students appearing for SSC exams on Monday 

  • 08:22 (IST)

    Shiv Sena to disrupt Assembly over farmers' protests

    The Shiv Sena said they are not going to let the state Assembly function on Monday until the farmers' demands are met. 

  • 08:17 (IST)

    Farmers dehydrated, suffering from blood pressure, diarrhea

    Maharashtra farmers, who have now reached Azad Maidan after walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion, are reportedly dehydrated from travelling in the scorching sun for 30 kilometres on Sunday in Mumbai. There is a medical dispensary set up at Azad Maidan. Doctors who spoke to CNN-News18, said farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhea. 

    Image courtesy: Sanjay Sawant

  • 08:07 (IST)

    Latest visuals from Azad Maidan

  • 07:59 (IST)

    Traffic movement to be normal like any other day

  • 07:58 (IST)

    '80-90% of demands will be fulfilled'

    Speaking to CNN-News18, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' representative, Giriraj Mahajan said that nearly 80 to 90 percent of the farmers' demand will be fulfilled. 

  • 07:51 (IST)

    No roads closed or traffic diversion due to farmers' morcha, says Mumbai traffic police

    Speaking to ANI, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that there are no roads closed or diverted due to the ongoing farmers' protest in Mumbai. The protesting farmers are currently at Azad Maidan and set to head for the state Assembly today. 

  • 07:41 (IST)

    RECAP: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai, PWP MLC Jayant Patil visit farmers in Sion

    Input from Sanjay Sawant

  • 07:32 (IST)

    RECAP: Visual of farmers resting at KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion on Sunday

  • 07:19 (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis appoints six-member committee

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed a six-member committee comprising BJP and Shiv Sena leaders to discuss the farmers' demands. The BJP members on the panel are Chandrakant Patil, Subhash Deshmukh, Pandurang Fundkar, Girish Mahajan, Vishnu Savra and one Shiv Sena MSRDC minister, Eknath Shinde.

    Input from Sanjay Sawant

  • 07:18 (IST)

    Water resources minister Girish Mahajan welcomes morcha

    On Monday early morning at 3.30 am, water resources minister Girish Mahajan once again welcomed the farmers' march at Lower Parel. He reportedly walked from with the farmers till they reached the Azad Maidan at 5.10 am. 

    Input from Sanjay Sawant

  • 07:12 (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis likely to meet farmers at noon

    According to CNN-News18, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will likely meet the protesting farmers at noon on Monday. 

    The farmers are expected to march to the Vidhan Bhavan at 9 am on Monday to press the government to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. According to IANS, complete loan waiver and profit of 1.5 times input cost for all major agriculture commodities are some of the other major demands of the AIKS.

    The agitating farmers are also demanding compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for the destruction of crops due to hailstorm and pink bollworm, allocation of forest land under cultivation to farmers and implementation of Forest Rights Act.

  • 07:10 (IST)

    Farmers' march from KJ Somaiyya grounds in Sion resumed at 2 am

    The All India Kisan Sabha farmers resumed their march from the Somaiyya grounds at 2 am on Monday. "We don't want to create a problem for exam going students of 10th standard. We don't mind suffering more but we don't want our student to suffer," AIKS president Ashok Dhawale told Firstpost. 

    Input from Sanjay Sawant

  • 06:51 (IST)

    Farmers reach Azad Maidan by 5.10 am

    Protesting farmers from the CPM-led All India Kisan Sabha reached the Azad Maidan on Monday morning at 5.10 am. They had earlier arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. They are set to gherao the Vidhan Bhavan later on Monday. 

  • 06:45 (IST)

    Updates for 12 March, 2018 begin here

  • 18:21 (IST)

    No govt can be insensitive to farmers' issues, says RSS


    Farmers' problems should be understood sensitively and practical solutions found for them, the RSS said on Sunday.


    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said there was a need to change the agrarian policy and the government has to ensure that farmers get a proper price for their produce. However, he noted that there were a few obstacles in doing so.


    Replying to a query on farmers' issues, he said their problems should be understood sensitively and practical solutions  found for them.


    "No government can be insensitive on the questions related to farmers and it has to be sensitive towards farmers and find ways to address their problems. It is their job to think and find a solution,” Joshi told reporters here at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS, the ruling BJP's ideological mentor. —PTI

  • 18:17 (IST)

    MCGM to provide stationary ambulance, toilets, water tankers to protesters at Azad Maidan

    The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has announced that it will provide amenities to the protesters at the kisan morcha being held on 11 and 12 March. 

    The MCGM has decided to supply 40 seats mobile toilets, four water tankers, one stationary ambulance and extra manpower for cleanliness in and around Azad Maidan. 

    All pay and use toilets near Azad Maidan and Mantralaya have also been instructed to give free services for the next two days.

  • 18:05 (IST)

    NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, NCP female wing state president Chitra Wagh join the farmers' rally in Vikhroli

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Rally reaches Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar

  • 17:49 (IST)

    NCP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh extends support to the march

    NCP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh says that whatever be the flag, the demands are the same — loan waiver and minimum support price. She added that NCP supports the protests 

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Visuals of Aaditya Thackeray interacting with farmers in Mumbai  

  • 17:35 (IST)

    Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, MSRDC minister Eknath Shinde extend support to the farmers' march

    "All Shiv Sainiks, whether they are ministers, MPs, MLAs or local leaders, will try to remove your difficulties. You said 'Lal Salaam to me.' I say to you, 'Jai Maharashtra.' Whatever our (political) colour may be, we are people who are rooted to the ground. Our troubles are the same," Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said to the farmers.

  • 17:24 (IST)

    "As kisans march to ensure the word given to them is kept by the BJP government. No charity, Kisans should get their due," CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweets about the farmers' protests

  • 17:17 (IST)

    "Shiv Sena is with farmers, not just in principle, but on ground as well. We stand by them," says Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray 

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray interacts with agitating farmers of the All India Kisan Sabha in Mumbai

  • 16:58 (IST)

    News18 reports that the first round of talks with officials fail, the farmers' leaders add that they did not hold any discussions

  • 16:57 (IST)

    More visuals from the farmers protests in Mumbai

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Cartoon by Manjul

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan after holding preliminary talks with the farmers

    "The government will look into the demands and it will fulfil them. Officials have been called for a meeting tomorrow," Girish Mahajan said to News18 after talks with the protesters. 

Mumbai farmers' protest latest updates: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet the farmer leaders at the Vidhan Bhavan at 11.30 am on Monday. The city police has made heavy security arrangements to ensure there is no untoward incident.

The representatives of the Maharashtra farmers morcha led by All India Kishan Sabha (AIKS) are set to meet Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis at 11.30 am. According to News18, the farmers will take a call after the meeting on whether to march towards the state Assembly or not.

Security around the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai has been tightened as the AIKS-led farmers' march reached Azad Maidan on Monday morning, According to CNN-News18, tear gas shells have been kept ready.

Government sources said protesters will not be allowed to proceed to Vidhan Bhavan beyond Azad Maidan to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Only a delegation of farmer leaders from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will be allowed to meet Fadnavis around noon.

Maharashtra farmers, who have now reached Azad Maidan after walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion, are reportedly dehydrated from travelling in the scorching sun for 30 kilometres on Sunday in Mumbai. Doctors who spoke to CNN-News18, said farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhea.

Speaking to ANI, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that there are no roads closed or diverted due to the ongoing farmers' protest in Mumbai. The police also cautioned travellers to not believe in rumours, on its Twitter handle.

According to CNN-News18, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will likely meet the protesting farmers at noon on Monday. The farmers are expected to march to the Vidhan Bhavan at 9 am on Monday to press the government to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. According to IANS, complete loan waiver and profit of 1.5 times input cost for all major agriculture commodities are some of the other major demands of the AIKS.

Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, who embarked on a `Long March' from Nashik on 6 March to press their various demands, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday. By 5.10 am on Monday morning, they reached Azad Maidan, walking through the night.

Apart from opposition parties, Shiv Sena, a partner in the ruling BJP-led coalition, too has vocally supported the agitation.

The government reached out to farmers, promising to meet their demands, but farmers' leaders said they will press on with Monday's protest at the Vidhan Bhavan (Legislature Complex).

The farmers, led by Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), are demanding, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme.

Braving scorching heat, they have covered around 180 kilometres on foot in six days.

Farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) march from Nashik to Mumbai to gherao Vidhan Bhawan on March 12, demanding a loan waiver, in Thane on Saturday. PTI

Farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) march from Nashik to Mumbai to gherao Vidhan Bhawan on March 12, demanding a loan waiver, in Thane on Saturday. PTI

The protesters halted at the Somaiya ground in suburban Chunabhatti on Sunday night, and will set out for Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the Budget session is underway, on Monday.

"We will gherao (lay siege to) the Vidhan Bhavan (on Monday) to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things," Kisan Gujar, president of the state council of AIKS, said.

"(On Sunday) our number is over 35,000. Over 20,000 farmers from other parts of the state will join (on Monday)," he said, adding the farmers were also protesting against land acquisition for projects such as high-speed railway and super-highways.

"Though we have been approached by the government officials advising us not to stay near the Vidhan Bhavan for long, everything will depend on how the government deals with our demands," Gujar told PTI.

From the government's side, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who is also guardian minister for Nashik district, met farmers' leaders in Mulund as the march entered Mumbai, and assured that most of their demands will be met.

"The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has sent me to meet you. Most of your demands will be met. We will take a delegation to the chief minister," Mahajan said, addressing the protesters.

Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also assured that the chief minister will meet the protestors' delegation, and blamed the "apathetic" approach of past governments for the farmers' woes.

"Our government is committed to address all the grievances of farmers, which have accumulated due to the apathetic approach of the last several years...We are very sensitive towards farmers and two ministers (Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savara and Mahajan) have already been asked to look into their demands," Mungantiwar told PTI.

Ajit Navale of the AIKS, however, dismissed the overture. "The days of living on assurances have passed. Unless the government gives us something concrete, commits itself in writing, we will march towards the Vidhan Bhavan," he said.

Senior Shiv Sena leder and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena's youth wing) chief Aditya Thackeray also greeted the protesters in suburban Vikhroli.

Thackeray said the Shiv Sena stood "shoulder to shoulder" with farmers in their struggle.

It was wrong to say that farmers were demanding loan waiver, as they are not criminals that they should need a `waiver', Aditya said, adding "farmers are fighting for `freedom from debt'."

As so many farmers have marched to Mumbai despite the government's grand loan waiver, Sena leaders have demanded to see the list of actual beneficiaries of the scheme, he said.

Opposition Congress, NCP, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and AAP, as well as ruling ally Shiv Sena have extended support to the farmers' march.

Patidar leader from Gujarat Nikhil Sawani, who joined the march, said his community supported the protesters.

As the march reached suburban Vikhroli, the phalanx of farmers — comprising both men and women — extended for almost three kilometres.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti said that adequate security arrangements had been made.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Mar 12, 2018 10:25 AM | Updated Date: Mar 12, 2018 10:32 AM

