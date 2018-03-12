Mumbai farmers' protest latest updates: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet the farmer leaders at the Vidhan Bhavan at 11.30 am on Monday. The city police has made heavy security arrangements to ensure there is no untoward incident.
The representatives of the Maharashtra farmers morcha led by All India Kishan Sabha (AIKS) are set to meet Chief Minister Devender Fadnavis at 11.30 am. According to News18, the farmers will take a call after the meeting on whether to march towards the state Assembly or not.
Security around the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai has been tightened as the AIKS-led farmers' march reached Azad Maidan on Monday morning, According to CNN-News18, tear gas shells have been kept ready.
Government sources said protesters will not be allowed to proceed to Vidhan Bhavan beyond Azad Maidan to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Only a delegation of farmer leaders from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will be allowed to meet Fadnavis around noon.
Maharashtra farmers, who have now reached Azad Maidan after walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion, are reportedly dehydrated from travelling in the scorching sun for 30 kilometres on Sunday in Mumbai. Doctors who spoke to CNN-News18, said farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhea.
Speaking to ANI, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that there are no roads closed or diverted due to the ongoing farmers' protest in Mumbai. The police also cautioned travellers to not believe in rumours, on its Twitter handle.
According to CNN-News18, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will likely meet the protesting farmers at noon on Monday. The farmers are expected to march to the Vidhan Bhavan at 9 am on Monday to press the government to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. According to IANS, complete loan waiver and profit of 1.5 times input cost for all major agriculture commodities are some of the other major demands of the AIKS.
Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, who embarked on a `Long March' from Nashik on 6 March to press their various demands, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday. By 5.10 am on Monday morning, they reached Azad Maidan, walking through the night.
Apart from opposition parties, Shiv Sena, a partner in the ruling BJP-led coalition, too has vocally supported the agitation.
The government reached out to farmers, promising to meet their demands, but farmers' leaders said they will press on with Monday's protest at the Vidhan Bhavan (Legislature Complex).
The farmers, led by Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), are demanding, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme.
Braving scorching heat, they have covered around 180 kilometres on foot in six days.
The protesters halted at the Somaiya ground in suburban Chunabhatti on Sunday night, and will set out for Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the Budget session is underway, on Monday.
"We will gherao (lay siege to) the Vidhan Bhavan (on Monday) to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things," Kisan Gujar, president of the state council of AIKS, said.
"(On Sunday) our number is over 35,000. Over 20,000 farmers from other parts of the state will join (on Monday)," he said, adding the farmers were also protesting against land acquisition for projects such as high-speed railway and super-highways.
"Though we have been approached by the government officials advising us not to stay near the Vidhan Bhavan for long, everything will depend on how the government deals with our demands," Gujar told PTI.
From the government's side, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who is also guardian minister for Nashik district, met farmers' leaders in Mulund as the march entered Mumbai, and assured that most of their demands will be met.
"The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has sent me to meet you. Most of your demands will be met. We will take a delegation to the chief minister," Mahajan said, addressing the protesters.
Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also assured that the chief minister will meet the protestors' delegation, and blamed the "apathetic" approach of past governments for the farmers' woes.
"Our government is committed to address all the grievances of farmers, which have accumulated due to the apathetic approach of the last several years...We are very sensitive towards farmers and two ministers (Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savara and Mahajan) have already been asked to look into their demands," Mungantiwar told PTI.
Ajit Navale of the AIKS, however, dismissed the overture. "The days of living on assurances have passed. Unless the government gives us something concrete, commits itself in writing, we will march towards the Vidhan Bhavan," he said.
Senior Shiv Sena leder and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena's youth wing) chief Aditya Thackeray also greeted the protesters in suburban Vikhroli.
Thackeray said the Shiv Sena stood "shoulder to shoulder" with farmers in their struggle.
It was wrong to say that farmers were demanding loan waiver, as they are not criminals that they should need a `waiver', Aditya said, adding "farmers are fighting for `freedom from debt'."
As so many farmers have marched to Mumbai despite the government's grand loan waiver, Sena leaders have demanded to see the list of actual beneficiaries of the scheme, he said.
Opposition Congress, NCP, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and AAP, as well as ruling ally Shiv Sena have extended support to the farmers' march.
Patidar leader from Gujarat Nikhil Sawani, who joined the march, said his community supported the protesters.
As the march reached suburban Vikhroli, the phalanx of farmers — comprising both men and women — extended for almost three kilometres.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti said that adequate security arrangements had been made.
With inputs from PTI
WATCH: Police arrangements made at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan
BMC installs toilets, water tankers at Azad Maidan
The Mumbai civic body on Sunday stated that it will provide 20 mobile toilets at Azad Maidan, which will be increased at night time to 40 toilets. Furthermore, four water tankers will be put in place at the ground. Pay toilets near Azad Maidan and Mantralaya have been instructed to provide free services for two days.
Security beefed up around Maharashtra Assembly
Security around the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai has been tightened as the AIKS-led farmers' march reached Azad Maidan on Monday morning, According to CNN-News18, tear gas shells have been kept ready. Though a Bombay High Court order restricts any protests or marches near the Legislative Assembly House area, the farmers on Sunday seemed determined to carry out their march to the Vidhan Bhavan.
Protesters not be allowed beyond Azad Maidan, say govt sources
According to NDTV, government sources said protesters will not be allowed to proceed to Vidhan Bhavan beyond Azad Maidan to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Only a delegation of farmer leaders from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will be allowed to meet Fadnavis around noon. The Left-affiliated peasant organisation, which is leading the protests, said they are open to consider what the government offers them.
WATCH: Food distributed among farmers camped at Azad Maidan
Shiv Sena to disrupt Assembly over farmers' protests
The Shiv Sena said they are not going to let the state Assembly function on Monday until the farmers' demands are met.
Farmers dehydrated, suffering from blood pressure, diarrhea
Maharashtra farmers, who have now reached Azad Maidan after walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion, are reportedly dehydrated from travelling in the scorching sun for 30 kilometres on Sunday in Mumbai. There is a medical dispensary set up at Azad Maidan. Doctors who spoke to CNN-News18, said farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhea.
Traffic movement to be normal like any other day
'80-90% of demands will be fulfilled'
Speaking to CNN-News18, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' representative, Giriraj Mahajan said that nearly 80 to 90 percent of the farmers' demand will be fulfilled.
No roads closed or traffic diversion due to farmers' morcha, says Mumbai traffic police
Speaking to ANI, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that there are no roads closed or diverted due to the ongoing farmers' protest in Mumbai. The protesting farmers are currently at Azad Maidan and set to head for the state Assembly today.
Devendra Fadnavis appoints six-member committee
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed a six-member committee comprising BJP and Shiv Sena leaders to discuss the farmers' demands. The BJP members on the panel are Chandrakant Patil, Subhash Deshmukh, Pandurang Fundkar, Girish Mahajan, Vishnu Savra and one Shiv Sena MSRDC minister, Eknath Shinde.
Input from Sanjay Sawant
Farmers' march from KJ Somaiyya grounds in Sion resumed at 2 am
The All India Kisan Sabha farmers resumed their march from the Somaiyya grounds at 2 am on Monday. "We don't want to create a problem for exam going students of 10th standard. We don't mind suffering more but we don't want our student to suffer," AIKS president Ashok Dhawale told Firstpost.
Input from Sanjay Sawant
Farmers reach Azad Maidan by 5.10 am
Protesting farmers from the CPM-led All India Kisan Sabha reached the Azad Maidan on Monday morning at 5.10 am. They had earlier arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. They are set to gherao the Vidhan Bhavan later on Monday.
Farmers' delegation to meet govt on Monday morning
Maharashtra chief minister's representative Girish Mahajan spoke to AIKS state general secretary Ajit Nawale on Sunday afternoon and offered him an invitation to talk to the govt. After the talks, it has been decided that a delegation of farmers, lead by Nawale Dr Ashok Dhawale and a dozen other prominent farmers leaders will meet the govt after 10 am.
All India Kisan Sabha to protest outside Maharashtra legislative assembly on Monday
The farmers from All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), who are participating in the march, are slated to will stage a protest outside the state legislative assembly in Mumbai on 12 March, demanding fair remuneration and loan waiver.
These farmers will seek an answer from the government for the non- implementation of the demands that were promised by the government, Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of AIKS, said to IANS.
"Farmers in the state are reeling under the ripples of agrarian distress and they are under huge financial burden. The government has not done anything to provide them any relief. So they are left with no option but to express their anguish through the protest march," Nawale added.
Maharashtra farmers' march in Mumbai
All India Kisan Sabha's protest march crosses the Thane Mulund check naka to reach Mumbai, ANI reports. Over 30,000 farmers are heading to Mumbai, demanding a complete loan waiver among other demands.
Kisan March reaches Vikhroli
The government says it will look into the demands of the farmers
Girish Mahajan, chief minister's representative and water resources and irrigation minister said on Sunday that the state government will look into the demands of the farmers. He said that the chief minister will definitely fulfil the demands. "The chief minister has called a meeting of government officials on Monday. The government will try to solve the impasse. We want this issue to be resolved," Mahajan said.
Farmers demand transfer of forest land
The protesting farmers are demanding transfer of forest land that they have been cultivating since generations in their name. They are also protesting against forceful acquisition of farm lands for development projects, said Xinhua. Farmers' organisations have been demanding compensation for crop damage.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray to meet farmers today
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will meet farmers participating in the Kisan Sabha long march on Sunday around 5 pm at Somaiyya ground. On Monday, around 9 am the farmers will start towards Azad Maidan. All major political parties, except BJP, have extended their support to the Kisan Sabha long march.
Bombay High Court bans protests in the vicinity of Mantralaya
Even though the Bombay High Court has banned protests and morchas in the vicinity of Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government has asked Mumbai Police and law enforcement agencies to let them enter the city unhindered, according to The Tribune.
Ashok Chavan asks Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to accept farmers' demands
State ministers set to visit farmer leaders
Some of the ministers are set to meet the leaders of the march. If the talks don't go well, it remains to be seen how Devendra Fadnavis government reacts to the march. Farmers are determined to encircle the state Assembly. Whereas police would probably be deployed to keep them away. Monday remains critical.
Protesting farmers leave work behind, participate in march on their own expenses
There are cries on social media questioning the legitimacy of the march because it's organised by Akhil bharatiya Kisan Sabha, farmers' collective of the communist party of India. But the ones marching behind the Left leaders are ordinary farmers.
Farmers have left their work behind, carried food with them and are walking on their own expenses. Several of them are senior citizens. Some of them are bare feet. Some injured themselves on their way but that hasn't stopped them.
Nationalist Congress Party extends moral support for the march
Many political parties have extended their support to the farmers' march seeing its political significance. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde is expected arrive in Mumbai on to support the long march.
Horticulture cultivation reels in state as prices fall
Farmers cultivating horticulture have participated because of the fall in price. Overall demands remain blanket loan waiver, enforcement of Swaminathan commission and pension for farmers.
In view of the protests, Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory
The Eastern Express Highway, southbound from Anandnagar toll plaza to the Somaiya ground, will remain closed on Monday for heavy and goods vehicles from 9 am to 11 pm, Mumbai Police said in its advisory. These vehicles will alternately be diverted via Kalwa, Airoli, Vashi Creek and Vitava.
Losses due to bollworm forced farmers to join march
The cotton farmers from Vidarbha and Marathwada have been hit by badly bollworm. Farmers who have lost lakhs of rupees because of it have joined the march.
Some of the farmers taken to hospital after they fell unconscious
Earlier today, the farmers' march reached Thane's Anand Nagar
Mumbai Police collaborates with NGOs to provide protesting farmers water and medical facilities
Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police told The Hindu that adequate personnel have been deployed along the Eastern Express Highway, which the farmers will be using on Sunday morning to march to Sion. The police has also asked several companies of the State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police to be on standby.
Visuals of protesting farmers gathered in Thane on Saturday night
Most of the farmers are wearing red caps and holding up red flags with the sickle and hammer symbol
Farmers demand proper implementation of state government's schemes
The demands and priorities of the farmers vary from region to region. The ones from Nasik are mainly from the tribal belt, who do not own the farmland in spite of tilling it for generations. Their land comes under forest department, they feel they're at their mercy.
Farmers from across Maharashtra join the march
When the march began from Nasik - 170 km from Mumbai - the farmers participating were mainly from Nasik. As the days have progressed, the crowd has diversified with farmers from every region participating.
Shiv Sena extends support to the farmers' 'long march'
The Shiv Sena has extended support to the farmers' 'long march' currently underway against the BJP government, organisers said on Saturday. Ajit Nawale of the All India Kisan Sabha, which has organised the march, told PTI that senior Shiv Sena leader and PWD minister Eknath Shinde met protesting long march leaders when it entered Thane on Saturday.
Elaborate security and traffic arrangements in Mumbai
Mumbai Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for Sunday as well as Monday. The march, on Saturday, caused massive snarls on roads connecting Thane and Mumbai to Nashik on Saturday, according to The Times of India.
Over 35,000 farmers leave from Thane
The Kisan long march has entered its 6th day on Sunday. 35000 farmers have left from Thane. Around 15000 more are likely to join them on Sunday.. They will be spending the night at Somaiya ground in Chunabhatti. They plan to encircle the Assembly on Monday.
Visual of injured farmers queing up for medical aid at Mumbai's Azad Maidan
Visual of farmers gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan
Aam Aadmi Party extends support to AIKS-led farmers' march
Visual of food trucks at Azad Maidan
Sitaram Yechury calls farmers' march a 'fight for their rights'
RECAP: Shiv Sena, MNS extend support farmers' protests
Apart from Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the march on Saturday received support from Raj Thackeray, who heads the rival Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Sena and MNS workers were on streets to welcome the farmers and extend logistical as well as moral support to the march. Eknath Shinde, senior Shiv Sena leader and minister in the state cabinet, welcomed the march in Thane. The opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party had backed the march from the very beginning.
Protesters not be allowed beyond Azad Maidan, say govt sources
According to NDTV, government sources said protesters will not be allowed to proceed to Vidhan Bhavan beyond Azad Maidan to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Only a delegation of farmer leaders from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will be allowed to meet Fadnavis around noon. The Left-affiliated peasant organisation, which is leading the protests, said they are open to consider what the government offers them.
WATCH: 'Came here in protest so that future generations can benefit', says tribal farmer from Nashik
Sakhubai, a tribal farmer from Nashik, said that the Maharashtra government has only given assurances for several years over farm loan waiver, allocation of forest land under cultivation to farmers etc. She also said that she receives around Rs 2 per kilogram for the crops she produces, whereas the market price of buying other products is much higher, making her sustenance impossible.
Having walked for more than 180 kilometres to Mumbai, Sakhubai initially did not want any medical treatment saying she did not want anything from the government. However, due the condition of her feet, people forced her to visit the medical camp set up at Azad Maidan. "I'm walked here for the future generations. I am old but hopefully things will change for posterity," she said.
RECAP: Farmers decide to walk to Azad Maidan overnight to avoid inconveniencing students appearing for SSC exams on Monday
Shiv Sena to disrupt Assembly over farmers' protests
The Shiv Sena said they are not going to let the state Assembly function on Monday until the farmers' demands are met.
Farmers dehydrated, suffering from blood pressure, diarrhea
Maharashtra farmers, who have now reached Azad Maidan after walking overnight from KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion, are reportedly dehydrated from travelling in the scorching sun for 30 kilometres on Sunday in Mumbai. There is a medical dispensary set up at Azad Maidan. Doctors who spoke to CNN-News18, said farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhea.
Latest visuals from Azad Maidan
Traffic movement to be normal like any other day
'80-90% of demands will be fulfilled'
Speaking to CNN-News18, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' representative, Giriraj Mahajan said that nearly 80 to 90 percent of the farmers' demand will be fulfilled.
No roads closed or traffic diversion due to farmers' morcha, says Mumbai traffic police
Speaking to ANI, Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that there are no roads closed or diverted due to the ongoing farmers' protest in Mumbai. The protesting farmers are currently at Azad Maidan and set to head for the state Assembly today.
RECAP: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai, PWP MLC Jayant Patil visit farmers in Sion
RECAP: Visual of farmers resting at KJ Somaiyya ground in Sion on Sunday
Devendra Fadnavis appoints six-member committee
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed a six-member committee comprising BJP and Shiv Sena leaders to discuss the farmers' demands. The BJP members on the panel are Chandrakant Patil, Subhash Deshmukh, Pandurang Fundkar, Girish Mahajan, Vishnu Savra and one Shiv Sena MSRDC minister, Eknath Shinde.
Water resources minister Girish Mahajan welcomes morcha
On Monday early morning at 3.30 am, water resources minister Girish Mahajan once again welcomed the farmers' march at Lower Parel. He reportedly walked from with the farmers till they reached the Azad Maidan at 5.10 am.
Input from Sanjay Sawant
No govt can be insensitive to farmers' issues, says RSS
Farmers' problems should be understood sensitively and practical solutions found for them, the RSS said on Sunday.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said there was a need to change the agrarian policy and the government has to ensure that farmers get a proper price for their produce. However, he noted that there were a few obstacles in doing so.
Replying to a query on farmers' issues, he said their problems should be understood sensitively and practical solutions found for them.
"No government can be insensitive on the questions related to farmers and it has to be sensitive towards farmers and find ways to address their problems. It is their job to think and find a solution,” Joshi told reporters here at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS, the ruling BJP's ideological mentor. —PTI
MCGM to provide stationary ambulance, toilets, water tankers to protesters at Azad Maidan
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has announced that it will provide amenities to the protesters at the kisan morcha being held on 11 and 12 March.
The MCGM has decided to supply 40 seats mobile toilets, four water tankers, one stationary ambulance and extra manpower for cleanliness in and around Azad Maidan.
All pay and use toilets near Azad Maidan and Mantralaya have also been instructed to give free services for the next two days.
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, NCP female wing state president Chitra Wagh join the farmers' rally in Vikhroli
Rally reaches Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar
NCP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh extends support to the march
NCP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh says that whatever be the flag, the demands are the same — loan waiver and minimum support price. She added that NCP supports the protests
Visuals of Aaditya Thackeray interacting with farmers in Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, MSRDC minister Eknath Shinde extend support to the farmers' march
"All Shiv Sainiks, whether they are ministers, MPs, MLAs or local leaders, will try to remove your difficulties. You said 'Lal Salaam to me.' I say to you, 'Jai Maharashtra.' Whatever our (political) colour may be, we are people who are rooted to the ground. Our troubles are the same," Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said to the farmers.
"As kisans march to ensure the word given to them is kept by the BJP government. No charity, Kisans should get their due," CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweets about the farmers' protests
17:17 (IST)
"Shiv Sena is with farmers, not just in principle, but on ground as well. We stand by them," says Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray interacts with agitating farmers of the All India Kisan Sabha in Mumbai
16:58 (IST)
News18 reports that the first round of talks with officials fail, the farmers' leaders add that they did not hold any discussions
16:57 (IST)
More visuals from the farmers protests in Mumbai
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan after holding preliminary talks with the farmers
"The government will look into the demands and it will fulfil them. Officials have been called for a meeting tomorrow," Girish Mahajan said to News18 after talks with the protesters.