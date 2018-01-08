Mumbai: Ex-Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant killed by two men in Kandivali; cops identify one assailant

A Shiv Sena leader from Mumbai's Kandivali was killed by unidentified assailants on Sunday, media reports said. Ashok Sawant, a two-time corporator from Samata Nagar, was attacked while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm, reported India Today.



The Times of India reported that two men attacked the 62-year-old leader with choppers before fleeing the spot.

Sawant, who is the brother of senior police officer Subhash Sawant, was rushed to Shri Sai Hospital in Kandivali but was declared dead on arrival. According to The Times of India, police identified one of the attackers after going through the CCTV footage.

While the motive of the killings is still not clear, report in The Times of India said that Sawant, who had entered cable television business a few years ago, began receiving extortion calls days before he was killed.

An FIR has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Samata Nagar police station , reported India Today.