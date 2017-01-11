Mumbai civic poll: Selfie points now become hot freebies; CST, Juhu to have click self spots

With Maharashtra civic polls just round the corner, corporators in Mumbai have come up with a unique proposition in the hope of wooing young voters. Looking at the increasing popularity of clicking selfies at picturesque locations within the city, corporators have started working on selfie points in their wards.

After a selfie point at Shivaji Park in Dadar became popular among Mumbaikars, three more spots have been designated for clicking selfies: two at CST station (one near Jhunka Bhakar Kendra and another near Pherozeshah Mehta’s statue) and one more at an open garden in VM Road, Juhu, according to The Indian Express.

The point that will come up near the popular Unesco World Heritage Site Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) was proposed by the corporator from the area, Ganesh Sanap, according to The Free Press Journal. The report further states that "the raised platform that would be created above the ventilation duct of the subway which is at the main exit door" will cost the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Rs 80.45 lakh.

However, Sanap, justifies the expenditure stating that the proposed project will "reduce risk of the selfie-crazy people since there is continuous rush of vehicles on the main road adjoining the gate.”

Another report in The Times of India reported that the selfie point has got the nod of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee which had earlier raised concerns over the height of the gallery "as they felt it was blocking the BMC headquarters." Earlier the municipality had planned to build a platform 5ft above the ground with a 3.6ft toughened glass railing on it, which has now been reduced to 4ft above the ground with a 3ft glass railing on it, according to the newspaper report.

According to The Indian Express, the selfie point coming up in Juhu will be funded by Andheri West MLA, Ameet Satam, who sees it as a unique proposition that will boost footfall near the Juhu beach area. He states that Kuala Lumpur has a IloveKL signpost where tourists often go to take pictures as a souvenir to their trips.

The trend to set up selfie points across various prominent spots in Mumbai started when the city's first selfie point was made at the Shivaji Park, by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Sandip Deshpande. The photo clicking spot gained quick popularity among people and attracts as many as 300 to 500 people taking selfies, according to The Indian Express.

Another report in DNA states that while BMC rules restricting the civic body's expenditure on such projects, the Councilors are roping in private players to finance these spots under their Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme (CSR).