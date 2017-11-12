Mumbai car towing incident: Devendra Fadnavis says cop has been suspended, issues warning to traffic police

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a warning to traffic policemen on Sunday and stated that the policeman who allegedly towed a vehicle with a woman and baby inside it had been suspended, ANI reported.

Very unfortunate. Absolutely insensitive & dangerous to tow the vehicle with lady and the child inside. The cop is suspended and orders have been given to sensitize traffic cops so as to prevent such incidents: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to ANI — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2017

Fadnavis made the statement a day after a video circulated on Facebook reportedly showing a woman with a seven-month-old baby being towed away by the traffic police in Mumbai.

In the video, the woman, Jyoti Male, can be heard saying that there were two cars in front of her which were not towed.

She also added that there was no nameplate on the traffic policeman's uniform. Jyoti said that she was breastfeeding her child when this incident occurred.

She later told ANI that the policeman towing the car did not even ask her to get down from the vehicle.

She claimed she even informed them that she was breastfeeding her child, but they did not stop.

Maharashtra minister of finance and planning, and forests, Sudhir Mungantiwar, toldIndia Today that it was an "inhuman action by police" and that "action will be taken."

ANI reported that the Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar ordered an inquiry into the case.

The report added that the joint commissioner ordered the DCP (Traffic) West to visit the location where the incident took place and begin an inquiry immediately. He added that a report must be filed by Sunday.

"It has been prima facie noticed that safety of the woman and the child was endangered in the incident. Hence, pending inquiry, the constable is being placed under suspension," Amitesh Kumar said.

A decision about departmental action against him will be taken after the report is received, he added.

With inputs from PTI