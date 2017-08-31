Mumbai building collapse: Maharashtra govt to conduct inquiry, take action against guilty

The Maharashtra government will conduct an inquiry into the Bhendi Bazaar building collapse in which at least seven people lost their lives, state minister Subhash Desai announced on Thursday.

The five-storey building, located at Pakmodia street near JJ Hospital, with 12 rooms and six warehouses on the ground floor, crumbled at around 8.30 am today.

"Our priority is to pull out at the earliest those trapped under the rubble of the dilapidated building. Once the rescue work gets over, the government will conduct a probe to ascertain the factors behind the building collapse.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," the industries minister, who is also the guardian minister for Mumbai, told reporters.

A meeting would be held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to chalk out an action plan to rehabilitate those living in dilapidated buildings.

"This particular building was already marked for redevelopment as it was dilapidated. A meeting will soon be held with the chief minister and an action plan will be prepared to rehabilitate those residing in such structures so that these incidents do not occur again," Desai said.

At least seven persons were killed and 15 injured when the residential building caved in. About 25 people are feared trapped in the debris. The incident occurred two days after heavy rains that brought the city to a halt and may have caused damage to the building.