Mumbai building collapse LIVE: Death toll in Bhendi Bazaar mishap rises to 31, rescue operations continue

07:58 (IST)
Death toll crosses 30
#MumbaiBuildingCollapse: Overnight ops continued in Bhendi Bazar; 13 rescued safely, 31 deaths in the incident says NDRF Asst Commandant pic.twitter.com/YijXSBglJA— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017
07:56 (IST)
Updates begin for 1 September
19:39 (IST)
#Mumbai Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll rises to 22— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
19:36 (IST)
List of the names of deceased in the tragedy
JJ Hospital has released a list of names of the deceased identified so far, reported Mumbai Mirror.
Hasan Arsiwala, Tasneem Arsiwala, Fatima Sayyed Zafar, Naseer Ahmed, Sayyed Jama Zafer, Bacchwa, Nazir Gulam Shaikh, Sakina Chashmawala, Mustafa Rais Shaikh, Najmuddin Cashmawala, Hafiz Mohsin Shaikh, Mahesh Nalawde, Altaf Hayder Mansoori, Abbas Najmuddin Chasmawala, Amantulla Abbas Chashmawala, Afzal Alam
19:33 (IST)
Death toll rises up to 22
Mumbai Mirror quoted JJ Hospital sources, stating that the death toll in the tragedy has shot up to 22. The number is expected to rise further as 10 people are still feared trapped.
18:56 (IST)
Blame game over Mumbai building collapse
As many as 19 people lost their lives when a 117-year-old building crumpled in a heap of rubble early morning on Thursday. However as the day progressed and the story moved beyond the immediate shock of loss of life, the authorities passed the blame on to each other. Here's what all the stakeholders have said so far.
Maharashtra Govt - We had given all relevant clearances, NOCs in time. The last notice to demolish the building was sent in 2016. MHADA is not responsible because redevelopment contract was given to Saifee Burhan Upliftment Trust (SBUT).
BMC - It was a MHADA building; they are responsible.
SBUT - We had given eviction notices to all the residents and had even moved out seven familie to transit homes, who were willing to relocate
18:36 (IST)
List of the 15 people injured
Tasleel Chashmawala, Zajur Arsiwala, Abdullatif, Rufiya, Saeed Ahmed, Fatima Ummedwala, Prashant Gajbare, Tatoba Patil, Salim Husain, Khan Kamrul Hasan, Ahmed Ali, Gulam Bos, Iqbal Khan, Afzal Shaikh and Quresh Saifuddin
As reported by Mumbai Mirror
18:28 (IST)
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra recommends construction companies to conduct CSR activities like pre-monsoon surveys of dilapidated buildings
A tragic monsoon story that's repeated year after year. Can construction companies--as CSR--do pre-monsoon surveys of dilapidated buildings? https://t.co/XvuYCVb3HA— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2017
18:26 (IST)
Dawood Ibrahim's brother describes building collapse
There was an explosion-like sound, followed by a swirl of dust as the five-story Husaini building in his neighbourhood collapsed, said Iqbal Kaskar, absconding gangster Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother.
Kaskar, who lives in a nearby building, said he was at home and had just woken up when he heard a loud "explosion-like sound", followed by a swirl of dust. "I immediately rushed down," he said. "We felt our building vibrate," Kaskar said, speaking to a Marathi news channel.
Not many people lived on the upper floors, but several workers lived on the ground floor, Kaskar said. It was a residential-cum-commercial building, he added. —PTI
18:14 (IST)
Visuals of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' visit to the building collapse site
CM @Dev_Fadnavis visits Husaini #MumbaiBuildingCollapse site and announces ₹5,00,000 to the kin of those who lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/ZN3iRypK2v— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 31, 2017
18:12 (IST)
Shaina NC says government has come up with "conclusive housing policy for dilapidated buildings for the safety of Mumbaikars"
The BJP leader also said, "In time of crisis let's not play blame game and focus on saving lives of affected."
In time of crisis let's not play blame game & focus on saving lives of affected #Mumbaikars#MumbaiBuildingCollapsepic.twitter.com/TP2MuPgJok— ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) August 31, 2017
We all stakeholders hv to come up wth conclusive housing policy fr dilapidated buildings fr safety of #Mumbaikars#MumbaiBuildingCollapsepic.twitter.com/VPT8EFJ8oM— ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) August 31, 2017
18:03 (IST)
Samajwadi Party holds MHADA, SBUT responsible for collapse
The Samajwadi Party (SP) sought to put the blame on housing body MHADA and the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) that had undertaken the redevelopment of the over century old structure.
"It is the MHADA and SBUT, which is responsible for the collapse. There should be an inquiry conducted by a sitting High Court judge and criminal cases should be filed against officials of the two agencies and immediate arrests should be made," SP corporator Rais Shaikh told reporters.
Shaikh said SBUT should be made answerable as to why was there a delay in evacuating the residents when MHADA had already served them eviction notices.
"There are 16,000 cessed buildings and thousands of lives are at risk, the responsibility of which should be borne by MHADA," he said. "I appeal to the Chief Minister to conduct a structural audit of all these 16,000 cessed buildings and make funds available for their redevelopment. Life has become cheap in this city," he said. — PTI
17:47 (IST)
SBUT states seven families were shifted to transit homes in 2016-17: Read their full press statement
August 31, 2017
17:37 (IST)
PM Modi offers condolences for victims of building collapse
Collapse of a building in Mumbai is saddening. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives & prayers with the injured: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 31, 2017
17:16 (IST)
Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: SBUT or MHADA, who is to blame for incident in Mumbai?
A MHADA document reveals that authorities were warned about the building's dilapidated status in 2011. The observations were made during a pre-monsoon survey six years ago. The notice recommended that the premises should be evacuated immediately under Chapter 8 of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976.
The notice also mentions that if the clauses of the MHADA warning notice were not obeyed, the residents would be "forcibly evicted" with the help of the police and the fire brigade. The document explicitly mentions that MHADA "will not be responsible for any loss of life and property situated in the said premises... This (eviction) must be brought to the notice of all occupants," the notice added.
However, advocate Dilip Shah mentions that "the overall liability is significantly higher for developers". The building is part of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) cluster development project. The SBUT says that the authorities are "on-ground to provide complete support to families and authorities".
17:11 (IST)
Death toll rises to 19; 12 injured
#UPDATE Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll rises to 19; 12 injured, confirms #Mumbai Police.— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
17:08 (IST)
From now on we will evict people forcefully if they don't vacate dilapidated buildings: State Housing Development Minister
17:06 (IST)
Watch: An eyewitness account of today's mishap
17:02 (IST)
Watch: CM Devendra Fadnavis' statement after Mumbai building collapse
Action will be taken in case of any negligence: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis #TragedyPoliticspic.twitter.com/q7j8F0WMUl— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 31, 2017
16:54 (IST)
Man has close shave moments before Mumbai building collapse
Twenty-five-year-old Mohammed Rafiq had a hairbreadth escape as he managed to dash out of the dilapidated Husaini Building in Bhendi Bazaar moments before it collapsed, leaving at least 16 dead.
"I had come to collect my belongings last night before leaving for my native place in Uttar Pradesh this morning. I ran out as soon as I heard a loud noise," Rafiq said. Some people in his room were brushing teeth when they heard cries outside, "Run... the building is about to crumble."
16:45 (IST)
CM Devendra Fadnavis announes compensation of 5 lakh for the kin of dead
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government had issued the No Objection Certificate for redevelopment back in 2011. He said that the government will launch an enquiry into the matter. He also said that the last notice for demolition was sent in 2016, despite that 13 families were still living in the building.
The chief minister also announced Rs 5 lakh compenstaion for the kin of those, who lost their lives.
16:37 (IST)
Maharashtra govt orders probe in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse
The Maharashtra government will conduct an inquiry into the Bhendi Bazaar building collapse in which at least 16 people lost their lives, state minister Subhash Desai announced on Thursday.
"We will probe how the developer concerned failed to redevelop the project when it was granted the NOC way back in 2011. This is the time to provide rescue and relief to the victims and their aggrieved relatives. Later, we will fix responsibility," he said.
16:13 (IST)
Death toll shoots up to 16
16:11 (IST)
Lives of scores of children spared in incident by sheer luck
A report on India Today TV stated that a nursery school was run on the first floor of the building, which crumbled down on Thursday. However, all the children could escape the strategy as the school starts at around 10.30 am, but the incident occurred at 08.30 am.
16:06 (IST)
State govt allotted Rs 400 Crore for redevelopment of old buildings in the area
The Maharashtra government had allocated a budget of Rs 400 Crore for the redevelopment and renovation of the old buildings in the Bhendi Bazaar area. However, residents claim that therenovation work has been progressing at a snails pace.
The government has, however, claimed that the delays were caused due to the resident's reluctance to move out of their homes.
15:58 (IST)
Maharashtra minister blames residents, says people not willing to leave crumbling homes despite redevelopment orders
Speaking to CNN-News 18, Prakash Mehta, the state Housing Development minister said that it was not right to blame the government as redevelopment orders had been isued in 2016 and all the necessary permissions were also granted.
He said that the people lacked trust and did not want ka move out of their homes despite repeated warnings and requests.
sari permission di thi
15:49 (IST)
Death toll rises to 15 in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse, over 34 injured
#UPDATE Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll rises to 15 #Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
15:37 (IST)
MHADA notified residents in 2011 about dilapidated structure, issued orders to vacate
15:34 (IST)
Latest images from Bhendi Bazar building collapse site: 4 fire brigade personnel too have been injured
Image procured by Sachin Gokhale
15:31 (IST)
Number of injured rises to 34, including 6 firemen
#UPDATE Bhendi Bazar building collapse: Number of injured persons rises to 34 including 6 fire brigade personnel— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
15:28 (IST)
Fire broke out at Bhendi Bazar Collapse site which has been doused
#Mumbai Fire broke at Bhendi Bazar building collapse site; fire doused now pic.twitter.com/UJNAzSqiXt— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
15:24 (IST)
Debris still being cleared as at least 10 more people are feared trapped
15:21 (IST)
Death toll touches 13 in Mumbai building collapse
Assistant Commissioner C ward Jiva Gheghadmal told Firstpost that the death toll has touched 13, including 2 women while 16 other people are injured. Most of the injured are undergoing treatment at the JJ Hospital.
One fireman was also injured during the rescue operations. who is admitted to the Saifee Hospital.
15:00 (IST)
BMC mayor shifts blame on MHADA as 12 people lose their lives in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse
As a 125-year-old building collapsed claiming at least a dozen lives, the BMC mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has said that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority must be blamed for the mishap.
It was a MHADA (Maharashtra Housing &Area Development Authority) building, they are responsible: BMC Mayor on Bhendi Bazar building collapse pic.twitter.com/sVGvdUyIX1— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
14:50 (IST)
Watch: Live visuals from the collapse site
14:50 (IST)
Here is what the residents of the area had to say
14:40 (IST)
29 people rescued so far
#UPDATE Bhendi Bazar building collapse: 29 people rescued so far; 10 to 15 still suspected to be trapped, rescue operation underway #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/pktUgN8t9s— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
14:25 (IST)
Watch: Eyewitnesses talk about the mishap
14:24 (IST)
Saddened to know abt #MumbaiBuildingCollapse in wch mny people hv lost lives n several hv been injured.My heartfelt condolences to brvd fmls— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2017
14:22 (IST)
Death toll rises to 12
14:10 (IST)
Locals distribute food at site as rescue operations continue
14:08 (IST)
Watch: Eyewitness recounts tragedy
13:58 (IST)
Image courtesy: Parag Shinde/Firstpost
13:57 (IST)
Image courtesy: Parag Shinde/Firstpost
13:52 (IST)
Dilapidated building was categorised as "most dangerous"
According to News18, the collapsed building had been categorised as "most dangerous" by local authorities. The building was also said to be 125 years old.
The BMC had earlier identified 791 buildings in the C-1 category, which is the category for the most dangerous buildings. Of these, 186 (23 percent) had been demolished and 117 (14 percent) had been evacuated.
Between 2010 and 2014, 13,473 cases of structural collapse were reported in the country, which killed 13,178 people, according to NCRB data.
13:33 (IST)
Image courtesy: PTI
13:23 (IST)
Visuals from the mishap site
13:09 (IST)
Watch our Facebook LIVE video of the Bhendi Bazaar building collapse here:
13:08 (IST)
MHADA had issued notices declaring building dilapidated: Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust
"MHADA notices dated 28-03-2011 and 20-05-2011 declaring the building dilapidated were issued along with offer of transit accommodation to the remaining tenants and occupants," said the trust's press release.
12:56 (IST)
Visuals of the building collapse
Image courtesy: PTI
A rickety 117-year-old building with residences, godowns and a play school collapsed in the congested Bhendi Bazaar in south Mumbai on Thursday, killing 22 people and wounding 12 others, officials said.
Eight to 10 people were still suspected trapped under the rubble of the five-storey structure, they said.
Thirty-four people were pulled out of the massive stone-and-twisted-steel debris, of whom 21 were either declared brought dead at the state-run JJ Hospital or succumbed during treatment. These included five women.
The tragedy struck barely two days after torrential rain brought the city to its knees, crippling road, rail and air services, inundating homes and leaving at least 10 people dead. Many suspect the downpour caused further damage to the ramshackle structure, causing its crash.
Five fire brigade personnel and an NDRF jawan also sustained injuries during the rescue operations and were shifted to the JJ hospital. Two of them were said to be critical, while four others were discharged after treatment.
Fire brigade officials said some nine families lived in the dilapidated Husaini Building, which also housed a play school. The children had a providential escape as the building came crashing down minutes before they arrived.
The ill-fated building had got clearance for redevelopment in 2011, and was supposed to be vacated, Minister of State for Housing Ravindra Waikar said.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the spot, ordered an inquiry by the state's additional chief secretary.
He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. The government will bear all medical expenses of those injured, he said.
Additional chief secretary has been asked to conduct a probe to find out what led to this unfortunate incident, the chief minister said.
"The redevelopment project had been approved by the agencies concerned, and subsequently this building was supposed to be demolished. The final approval for demolition was granted in May 2016, but a few families opted to stay in the dilapidated building which led to this unfortunate loss of life," he said.
Soon after the building crumbled around 8.30 am, rescue workers in hard hats were seen clambering up the mound and banging large concrete slabs with hammers to reach underneath to pull out the survivors and bodies. Cranes and bulldozers were deployed to scoop up the debris. Residents helped with the rescue efforts, hauling concrete slabs with bare hands.
Siren blaring ambulances had a trying time navitating the narrow streets in the presence of large crowds that had gathered around the place.
Prabhat Rahangdale, the city's chief fire officer, told PTI that salvage operations will continue overnight. "The operations will continue till the time the entire debris has been cleared and all bodies and survivors pulled out," he said.
A 90-member team of the National Disaster Response Force is also involved in the operations.
Some residents claimed that about 40 people belonging to nine families lived in crammed rooms in the structure, which was declared "unsafe" by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which was to have undertaken redevelopment of the 117-year-old structure, said the building housed a total of 13 tenants - 12 residential and one commercial. "Of them, the trust had already shifted seven families in 2013-14," it said in a statement.
"MHADA notices dated March 28 and May 20, 2011, declaring the building dilapidated, were issued along with an offer of transit accommodation to the remaining tenants and occupants," it said.
This is the second major building collapse in the city in just over a month, after the crash of a residential complex in suburban Ghatkopar on 25 July which left 17 people dead.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Sep 01, 2017 07:52 am | Updated Date: Sep 01, 2017 07:58 am
