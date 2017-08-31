Mumbai building collapse: Death toll jumps to 16, rescue operation underway at Bhendi Bazaar

Mumbai: The death toll in the Mumbai building collapse mounted to 16, with four more casualties being reported in the afternoon, police said.

The deceased include 13 males and three females, a senior police official said.

They were declared dead at the state-run JJ hospital, where they were taken after being pulled out from the debris of the building that crashed at Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai, he said.

Police said 30 people have been rescued and rushed to the hospital.

Civic officials feared that more people might be trapped under the debris.

Click here for LIVE updates on this story.