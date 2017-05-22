Mumbai-based businessman Sheikh Nabi Ahmed jailed in Pakistan for lack of proper travel documents

Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, an Indian national, who was arrested in Pakistan for not possessing travel documents, is a Mumbai-based businessman, the Mumbai police said.

Ahmed resides in Jogeshwari (East) with his family. The address on Ahmed's passport is of Jogeshwari (East) but according to the Meghwadi Police, Ahmed sold his property almost five years ago and has now shifted to someplace in Jogeshwari (West), the police added.

When contacted, Mumbai police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar said, "It is the matter of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)."

He was arrested on 19 May for not possessing proper documents. Ahmed has been booked for violating Article 14 of Pakistan's Foreign Act. He has been booked for illegal entry and stay in the country under Foreigners Act 1946 and sent to jail on judicial remand.

According to Pakistan police, the Indian national was walking along Nazimuddin Road in Islamabad's Sector F-8 when he was stopped at a check post. Police demanded to check his visa documents after he told them that he was an Indian. However, Ahmed could not produce any document and was taken into police custody.

The arrest came days after the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India.

