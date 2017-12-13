Mumbai: 28 students of Jogeshwari school hospitalised after consuming midday meals

Around twenty-eight students of Balvikas Vidya Mandir School in Jogeshwari were hospitalised on Wednesday morning as they complained of stomach ache after consuming the midday meals served at the school, reported ANI.

28 students of Balvikas Vidya Mandir school in #Mumbai's Jogeshwari fall ill after consuming 'Khichdi' served at the school; All students admitted to Konkan hospital, all students out of danger. — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2017

As per the media reports, the students were served Khichdi under the midday meal scheme. However, after several students complained of severe stomach ache followed by vomiting, the school authorities had to rush the students to the hospital.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the children were immediately admitted to the Kokan Hospital and were kept under observation for a few hours. They are expected to be discharged by late evening. The police too reached the spot to investigate the matter, the report added.

Reacting to the news, school's trustee Sahadev Sawant said that a self-help group appointed by the (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC had been providing midday meals to the school for the past two years.

Sawant was quoted by The Times of India as saying, "We served the Khichdi to about 450 students but around 5 of them vomited. The others complained of uneasiness. So we rushed them to the hospital. The students have been kept under observation.The teachers taste the meal before serving it to students. We haven't had any complaints in the past," he added.