Mukul Roy phone tapping: Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, West Bengal govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and West Bengal government on a plea by former Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy against the Mamata Banerjee government alleging his phone was being tapped.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to the Union Telecom Ministry, West Bengal government, telecom service provider Vodafone and others and asked them to file their response by 7 December in a sealed cover.

Roy, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has approached the Delhi High Court alleging that his mobile phone was tapped for many months.

He sought direction to his telecom service provider to submit in the court if any communication was issued by the Centre or the West Bengal government to intercept telephonic messages originating from or received by him or any of his relatives.

He claimed the West Bengal government had been tapping phones of several other persons not belonging to the TMC.