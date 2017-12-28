You are here:
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says Muslim women suffered due Congress' failure to pass triple talaq bill

IndiaPTI28 Dec, 2017 18:04:58 IST


New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday slammed the Congress for not passing a bill during its rule to criminalise instant triple talaq, saying Muslim women have been struggling for their rights due to the party's failure.

Naqvi's remarks against the Congress came as the BJP-led central government on Thursday introduced a legislation in the Lok Sabha to make instant triple talaq illegal and void. The bill also seeks to award a three-year jail term to the husband.

File image of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. PTI

Naqvi dubbed the introduction of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill a "historic day in Parliament."

"The bill should have been passed long ago. Muslim women have been struggling for their constitutional rights for decades," he told reporters outside Parliament.

He said the Congress, which was in power for most of the past decades, could not pass the bill for "various reasons".

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition to it by members of several parties, including RJD, AIMIM, BJD and All India Muslim League.


Outside Parliament, Prasad said, "It is a historic day. The bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha to address sufferings of women due to triple talaq. It will be discussed in the House and whatever I have to say about it, I will say in the House."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it depends on the House to pass the bill. "Because the bill is being discussed in the House, I would not like to say anything about it. Once the discussion is over, I will answer all your questions," he said.


Published Date: Dec 28, 2017 06:04 pm | Updated Date: Dec 28, 2017 06:04 pm



