Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says 'disease of appeasement' harmed minorities, lauds Narendra Modi govt for ensuring empowerment

Jaipur: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday alleged that the "disease of appeasement" has severely affected empowerment of minorities and they were "exploited" by "so-called political champions of secularism" for the last several decades.

He said the Narendra Modi-government was moving forward on the path of empowerment without appeasement and claimed that social, educational and religious rights of minorities are more safe and secure in India than any other country.

At an appreciation ceremony organised on completion of 2017's Haj, Naqvi claimed that the "so-called political champions of secularism" shamelessly exploited minorities, especially Muslims, for the last several decades which led to their economic, social and educational backwardness.

The event was organised by Rajasthan State Haj Committee. The Union minority affairs minister said our government has created an atmosphere of trust among every section of the society through development works.

Our policy of development with dignity has ensured that minorities become equal partner in mainstream development process. The development works carried out by the Modi government in the last three years have benefitted the poor, which includes a large number of minorities, Naqvi said.

He claimed that some people tried to obstruct the development process but the government has not allowed any negative agenda to dominate our development agenda.

About the schemes of his ministry, Naqvi said programmes such as 'Seekho aur Kamao', 'Nai Manzil', 'Gharib Nawaz Skill Development Scheme', 'Nai Roshni' have proved to be important steps towards skill development among minorities.

More than 50 lakh people have been provided employment opportunities in the last three years through these schemes, the minister said, adding 100 Gharib Nawaz Skill Development Centres were being set up across the country where various employment oriented courses are being offered to the youths of minority communities.

Under multi-sectoral development programme, infrastructure was created to ensure educational and social empowerment of minorities, Naqvi said.