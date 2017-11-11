Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hails Indian judiciary as strongest, most transparent justice system in world

Lucknow: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday hailed the Indian judiciary as the strongest and most transparent justice system in the world, and said the people have more confidence in it than any other Constitutional institution of the country.

Addressing the 18th International Conference of Chief Justices and Justices of the World in Lucknow, the Union minister for minority affairs said every citizen, irrespective of his or her region, religion, caste and financial status is equal in the eyes of the Indian judiciary.

"The confidence of the public in the Indian judiciary has been more than any other constitutional institutions," he said.

It is the beauty and strength of the Indian judiciary that from time to time the voices of change and reform emerge from within, he said. "Due to all this, the judiciary of India is an example for the entire world."

The minister said terrorism and radicalism have become the biggest challenge for the entire world and judicial systems across the globe can play a major role in tackling these problems.

He hailed the Indian judiciary as independent, one of the strongest and most transparent justice systems in the world and said it was honestly fulfilling its responsibilities without any interference, pressure and discrimination.

Naqvi said that pendency of cases was a matter of concern and the Centre and the judiciary are working on it sincerely.

"The Central government is ready for all possible cooperation with the judiciary regarding the disposal of pending cases and other reforms. Our government has taken steps towards reforms in judicial system and more steps needed to be taken," he said.

About 200 chief justices and justices from nearly 60 countries participated in the conference.

Besides India, chief justices, justices and other legal luminaries from the USA, Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Iran, Nepal, Myanmar, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and other countries attended the conference.