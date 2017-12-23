Mukesh Ambani to unveil future plans for Reliance Group at star-studded event featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will unveil the future plans for the Reliance Group at a star-studded event on Saturday, which will feature Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Reliance Family Day (RFD), celebrating 40 years of Reliance, will see Ambani giving his 10-15 year vision for the oil to telecom group. The mega event is being held at a newly created stadium at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai, which will accommodate over 50,000 people, according to PTI.

Furthering a tradition that Reliance has been upholding every year, the RIL Family Day will commemorate RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani's 85th birthday, which falls on 28 December.

This year's event is slated to be larger, with a three-hour show featuring performances by celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonu Nigam.

Not just the twins — Isha and Aakash Ambani — but Ambani's younger son Anant will also make an appearance at the function, sources said. "The event is also likely to see the Ambani's next generation Akash, Isha, and Anant articulating how they see the future," the source added.

RIL group families have been invited to attend the event which will also be connected with 1,200 locations across the world and more than 2 lakh employees and their families will join the celebrations through live video conferencing.

"Reliance Family Day will be celebrated tomorrow where RIL Family will celebrate 40 Years of the group. We are expecting RIL Chairman to announce future plans for Jio along with some other group related announcements," the source said.

With inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.