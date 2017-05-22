MP Paresh Rawal's tweet on Arundhati Roy kicks up a storm: Actor says author should've been tied to army jeep

Actor and BJP parliamentarian Paresh Rawal, in a tweet, said that instead of the "stone pelter", who was tied to an Indian Army jeep and paraded, author and activist Arundhati Roy should have been tied to the jeep. Needless to say, the disagreeable tweet, kicked up quite a storm on social media. The reason behind the tweet, which came out of nowhere, was not known. The tweet was retweeted and liked over a thousand times.

Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

@SirPareshRawal Am deeply moved by your empathy that brings every character to life in movies. But I'm shocked by your ability to be so violent with words! — Priyanka Borpujari (@Pri_Borpujari) May 21, 2017

His tweet receieved widespread condemnation with a few seeing it as an attempt to incite violence by an elected public representative. Senior Congress leader and former state unit chief for Goa, Digvijaya Singh reacted to the tweet as well:

@SirPareshRawal Why not the person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance ? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 22, 2017

Senior journalist Sagarika Ghose reacted to the tweet as well:

We have a wide variety of choices ! https://t.co/rpciWyhLha — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

Wonderful sir, too good. You really are a model parliamentarian https://t.co/rPjPWRYC3Q — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) May 22, 2017

Rawal, who is a National Award-winner, became a BJP MP from the Ahmedabad East constituency during the 2014 general election. The BJP in coalition with PDP (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party) is currently in power in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The video, Rawal is referring to, was reportedly shot in the Beerwah area of Budgam district, where miscreants disrupted polling during the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency by pelting stones.

It was widely shared on social networks in Kashmir and it drew widespread condemnation, including from former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. In the clip, an army soldier was heard saying, "Those who throw stones will meet the same fate." The video showed the army jeep moving ahead of an army patrol, while some villagers could be overheard that the youth had been picked up by the army.

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

The video was tweeted out by Abdullah in April and created quite a storm where a large number of people accusing the former chief minister of defaming the army. The widespread outrage led to an investigation by the Army following which it was revealed that the man in the video was a carpet weaver, Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was on his way to attend a funeral at his sister’s house. The army unit involved in the act was 53 Rashtriya Rifles.