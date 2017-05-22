MP Paresh Rawal's tweet on Arundhati Roy kicks up a storm: Actor says author should've been tied to army jeep

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffMay, 22 2017 12:24:53 IST

Actor and BJP parliamentarian Paresh Rawal, in a tweet, said that instead of the "stone pelter", who was tied to an Indian Army jeep and paraded, author and activist Arundhati Roy should have been tied to the jeep. Needless to say, the disagreeable tweet, kicked up quite a storm on social media. The reason behind the tweet, which came out of nowhere, was not known. The tweet was retweeted and liked over a thousand times.

His tweet receieved widespread condemnation with a few seeing it as an attempt to incite violence by an elected public representative. Senior Congress leader and former state unit chief for Goa, Digvijaya Singh reacted to the tweet as well:

Senior journalist Sagarika Ghose reacted to the tweet as well:

Rawal, who is a National Award-winner, became a BJP MP from the Ahmedabad East constituency during the 2014 general election. The BJP in coalition with PDP (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party) is currently in power in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The video, Rawal is referring to, was reportedly shot in the Beerwah area of Budgam district, where miscreants disrupted polling during the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency by pelting stones.

It was widely shared on social networks in Kashmir and it drew widespread condemnation, including from former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. In the clip, an army soldier was heard saying, "Those who throw stones will meet the same fate." The video showed the army jeep moving ahead of an army patrol, while some villagers could be overheard that the youth had been picked up by the army.

The video was tweeted out by Abdullah in April and created quite a storm where a large number of people accusing the former chief minister of defaming the army. The widespread outrage led to an investigation by the Army following which it was revealed that the man in the video was a carpet weaver, Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was on his way to attend a funeral at his sister’s house. The army unit involved in the act was 53 Rashtriya Rifles.


