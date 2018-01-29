Motorola India launches a new variant of the Moto X4 with 6 GB RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo for Rs 24,999

Motorola India has announced the launch of a new variant of its latest smartphone in the Indian market, the Moto X4. This new variant will come with 6 GB RAM instead of the 4 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM variants. This new variant will go on sale starting at 11:59 PM, from 31 January 2018 as a Flipkart exclusive for a price of Rs 24,999. The company also announced that this new variant will be available on Moto Hubs across the country.

The hardware of this device is similar to the one launched earlier in terms of the SoC, camera, connectivity, battery and other areas. To recap, it will pack a 5.2-inch FHD display panel along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. The SoC will come with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.2 GHz along with Adreno 508 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

The smartphone will be available in three variants now, the lower-end one will come with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, the second variant will sport 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and the new variant will come with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. All three variants will come with the option to expand storage up to 2 TB using an external microSD card.

The dual camera setup packs a 12 MP and an 8 MP camera sensor on the back of the smartphone with a 16 MP camera module on the front of the device for selfies. It will come with a 3,000 mAh battery and TurboCharge technology for faster recharge.

Another key difference with this new variant is that it will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Moto-specific tweaks such as the Moto Key, existing Moto Actions, Moto Display and Moto Voice will mark a return along with an additional filed of ‘suggestions for the users.

Moto X4 will come with Type-C USB port, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5 with A2DP, LE, aptX, and EDR support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dual nano-SIM slots for connectivity.

This new variant will come in two colours, Super Black and Sterling Blue. Moto has also added some launch offers for the device where potential buyers with ICICI bank credit cards will get Rs 1,500. People who want to exchange their older devices will get this new device with an additional off of Rs 3,000 on the exchange of their old smartphone.

Apart from the usual offers on exchange and bank-specific offers, Vodafone users will get up to 490 GB free data if they recharge their number for Rs 199 with the X4.

Last but not the least, the company is also offering a ‘No cost EMI’ offer for up to 12 months at a flat price of Rs 2,083.